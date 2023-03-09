One injured during youth fight in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating another fight involving a group of youths, and at least one of them was transported to hospital.

Officers were called to a Kitchener plaza, in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue West, around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

They said eight to 10 male youths had been involved a physical altercation.

One was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking that anyone with information to give them a call.

Less than a month ago, police responded to three youth fights in a single day. One happened at a Kitchener pizza shop, another at a high school basketball game in Kitchener, and the third involved about 30 students.