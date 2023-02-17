Multiple disturbances reported at St. Mary’s basketball game

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to a fight at a basketball game at St. Mary’s High School on Thursday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. while St. Mary’s was hosting the District 8 Basketball Championship.

According to police, approximately 300 to 400 people were in attendance at the game and at one point officers were surrounded by a large group who were allegedly “provoking violence.”

Police said they called in extra units and the opposing teams had to be escorted out of the area for their safety.

The incident led to parts of the school being placed in lockdown, police said.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said there were several fights inside the gym and outside the school.

At this point, it's unclear if any charges were laid or if there were any injuries.

An email sent by the principal of St. Mary’s High School to parents and staff and obtained by CTV News, said there were many disruptions and challenges during the championship and difficulty managing the large crowd.

“Waterloo Regional Police were on site to support from the start of the evening, and additional officers were called later in the evening to assist with altercations that occurred both inside the gym and on school property,” the email reads. “Debriefs are occurring with St. Mary’s staff and WRPS to determine next steps to prevent this occurring in the future and to continue to provide a safe environment.”

The investigation is ongoing.