One injured after reported assault near busy Cambridge intersection
One person is injured and a suspect is at large following a reported assault near a busy Cambridge intersection.
Police were called to a business in the area of Main and Dundas Streets around 10 p.m. Saturday.
A male was taken from the scene to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect fled, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
Israel, Palestinians appear headed for cease-fire in Gaza
Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip appeared headed toward a cease-fire Sunday night after Egyptian officials said both sides agreed to a truce to end a three-day flare-up of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
Weather could challenge containment of wildfire in B.C.'s south Okanagan
A B.C. wildfire that has forced hundreds from their homes didn't increase in size overnight, but the hot weather Sunday means "containment lines could be challenged," according to the wildfire service.
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
London
-
London police investigating Sunday morning homicide
London police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a man was discovered in east London with serious injuries, but later died in hospital.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Grey-Bruce, London under heat warning
Most of southern Ontario currently finds itself sweltering under a weekend heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist deceased after crashing into tree: Chatham-Kent police
A motorcyclist has died following a collision late Saturday night in Orford Township, Ont.
-
Windsor to swelter as heat warning issued for region
As most of southern Ontario currently bakes under a weekend heat warning, the Windsor area will be no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 41 C with the humidex on Sunday.
-
Thousands gather for Windsor Pride Fest Parade
Windsor’s Ottawa Street was overflowing with colour, smiles and pride Sunday as the annual Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade returned to the city for the first time in two years.
Barrie
-
Police recover body from lake in Georgian Bay Township
The multi-day search for a missing man in Georgian Bay Township has ended.
-
Police arrest Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault of elderly woman
Police arrested a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man after he was the suspect in an attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
-
Ontario legislature returns amid health staffing crisis, high inflation
Ontario's legislature is set to resume this week for the first time since the re-election of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, with politicians returning amid a health-care staffing crisis and skyrocketing inflation.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | House fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
Police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
-
Northerners were hit worse by the pandemic than rest of Ontario, study finds
Northern Ontario was disproportionately affected by the pandemic, according to the Northern Policy Institute.
-
Children with headache disorders report worse symptoms, mood during pandemic: study
A new study has found children who suffer from headache disorders have been experiencing more frequent pain and worse anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Plethora of weather warnings in effect on humid, rainy Sunday
The second severe thunderstorm warning of the afternoon is in effect for the city of Ottawa on a hot and humid Sunday, as a system moves across the region.
-
One person killed in Ottawa Valley crash involving three motorcycles
Emergency crews responded to a collision on Doran Road in Laurentian Valley Township at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday
-
Things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
Toronto
-
Toronto is hiring 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election
The City of Toronto is looking to hire 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election.
-
City extends hours at 7 public pools amid heat warnings
The City of Toronto has extended the hours of seven city-run pools in an effort to help residents cool off amid heat warnings issued by Environment Canada.
-
Ontario legislature returns amid health staffing crisis, high inflation
Ontario's legislature is set to resume this week for the first time since the re-election of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, with politicians returning amid a health-care staffing crisis and skyrocketing inflation.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Wayward seal surprises boys fishing on Montreal's South Shore in Kahnawake
Three boys out fishing in Kahnawake on the South Shore of the Saint Lawrence River spotted a seal on Sunday morning, more than 1,000 kilometres from its natural habitat.
-
Person reportedly pushed down stairs and killed in Montreal: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a person was allegedly pushed down a staircase and killed following an altercation.
Atlantic
-
Long-time Liberal MLA offers up seat to new Liberal leader Susan Holt
One of the longest serving MLA’s currently in the New Brunswick legislature says he was the one to offer new Liberal leader Susan Holt his seat should she choose to run in a by-election before the next provincial election.
-
Brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S. contained
A brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., has been fully contained after fire crews from several locations responded to the scene Saturday.
-
Interrupter clause brings more affordable fuel to Nova Scotia
The interrupter clause slashed gas prices by 10.2 cents a litre overnight in Nova Scotia, for a combined drop of nearly 20 cents in just two days.
Winnipeg
-
Broadway building evacuated due to fire
Residents in a large Broadway apartment complex had their evenings interrupted after a fire lead to the evacuation of the five-story building Saturday.
-
Tourism industry booms as Manitobans begin travelling again
Manitoba's tourism industry is booming as the pandemic ends and people start to travel more, but we're also seeing more Manitobans leaving our province on vacation as the "return to normal" continues.
-
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
Calgary
-
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in southwest Calgary
Fire crews say functional smoke alarms are being credited with saving the residents of a southwest Calgary home after a blaze broke out early Sunday.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta. home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property.
-
Alberta jobs minister resigns position, will quit as MLA
Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer announced Friday that he offered his resignation to the premier, saying "it was an honour" to serve in Kenney's government.
Edmonton
-
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
-
Weird Little Car Club showcasing microcars at Downtown Farmer's Market
Edmontonians got the chance to see some unique, and small, cars in downtown Sunday, courtesy of the Weird Little Car Club.
-
Concerns emerge over 'misleading' Canadian handgun import ban
Ottawa's plan to stop handgun imports into Canada has some gun owners and experts in Alberta calling it an overreach that could have unintended consequences.
Vancouver
-
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
-
Weather could challenge containment of wildfire in B.C.'s south Okanagan
A B.C. wildfire that has forced hundreds from their homes didn't increase in size overnight, but the hot weather Sunday means "containment lines could be challenged," according to the wildfire service.
-
Victim of gang-related shooting on Highway 1 in Burnaby identified as 18-year-old man
Homicide investigators have publicly shared the identity of the man shot and killed on Highway 1 in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, in hopes of hearing from additional witnesses.