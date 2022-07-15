One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford

Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster as officers investigate a pair of collisions involving motorcycles. Police said one of the crashes was fatal.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Cst. Conrad Vitalis said police responded to a collision on Hwy 403 eastbound near Jerseyville Road shortly before 4 a.m. The crash involved a motorcycle and one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A short time later, around 17 km away, a second collision happened at Hwy 403 eastbound and Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford. Vitalis said this one involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

“I have to advice one person was transported to hospital, but unfortunately was pronounced deceased,” Vitalis said.

He said the victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends right now,” said Vitalis.

He said the highway is expected to be “closed for some time” as officers complete their investigation.