

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say an officer was struck Tuesday after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop in Waterloo.

Police say around 9:30 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Highpoint Avenue.

The male driver refused to stop and sped off, striking a Waterloo Regional Police officer.

The driver continued driving in a dangerous manner and was arrested nearby as he pulled into a driveway.

The 54-year-old driver from Waterloo has been charged with several offences including Impaired Operation, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, and Assault with a Weapon.