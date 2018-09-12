Featured
Officer struck by vehicle after driver refuses to stop
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:29AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say an officer was struck Tuesday after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop in Waterloo.
Police say around 9:30 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Highpoint Avenue.
The male driver refused to stop and sped off, striking a Waterloo Regional Police officer.
The driver continued driving in a dangerous manner and was arrested nearby as he pulled into a driveway.
The 54-year-old driver from Waterloo has been charged with several offences including Impaired Operation, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, and Assault with a Weapon.