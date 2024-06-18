Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'

Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The group set up an encampment on campus May 13, as part of a massive wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at post-secondary institutions across Canada and the United States.

In videos sent from Occupy UW, a tent set up at the door of the meeting can be seen, and the group is heard chanting.

“This action follows weeks of bad faith engagements, refusals to negotiate, lies, and repeated smears about the encampment,” said a media release from the group.

Waterloo regional police were called in during the protest.

“The administration claims to engage in good faith but has left the students with no options,” they said.

The group has been asking to boycott Technion, a school said to be the research arm of Israeli Defense Forces.

Just over a week ago, UW’s senate and the board approved three motions regarding investment disclosure, institutional partnerships and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors. A boycott of Technion was not included in the approved motions.

UW responds

The university said the disruption on Tuesday resulted in safety concerns for the staff and board members present in the senate room.

“The university has protected everyone’s right to free speech and expression throughout this protest activity, including more than 15 disruptive protest actions on campus since Nov. 2023,” a spokesperson for the university said in a email to CTV News. “The university took no action to interfere with any of these expressions, but the protestors’ actions today were unacceptable.”

The school went on to mention the three motions recently approved.

“The actions we are taking are reasonable ways to address the issues being raised within the structures of the University and our mandate to advance learning through scholarship, teaching and research within a spirit of free enquiry and expression,” the school said.

The university said the meeting will be rescheduled.