No injuries reported after early morning house fire in Guelph

Guelph Fire Services say there were no injuries reported after an early morning house fire.

Five stations responded to a residence on Arthur StreetSouth at around 5:20 a.m. on Apr. 11.

A total of six people who lived at the address were able to get out safely andwere not hurt.

Fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire but aren’t treating as suspicious.

According to a gofundme page, a young couple were among those who live at the home.

“Just as they were beginning their adult lives, they lost everything. Clothing, furniture, jewelry, pictures. This was their first home together,” a post on the page read.

Now the family and community are rallying around the couple to help them get back on their feet.