KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • No injuries reported after early morning house fire in Guelph

    Five Guelph fire stations responded to a residence on Arthur Street South at around 5:20 a.m. on Apr. 11, 2024. (gofundme) Five Guelph fire stations responded to a residence on Arthur Street South at around 5:20 a.m. on Apr. 11, 2024. (gofundme)
    Share

    Guelph Fire Services say there were no injuries reported after an early morning house fire.

    Five stations responded to a residence on Arthur StreetSouth at around 5:20 a.m. on Apr. 11.

    A total of six people who lived at the address were able to get out safely andwere not hurt.

    Fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire but aren’t treating as suspicious.

    According to a gofundme page, a young couple were among those who live at the home.

    “Just as they were beginning their adult lives, they lost everything. Clothing, furniture, jewelry, pictures. This was their first home together,” a post on the page read.

    Now the family and community are rallying around the couple to help them get back on their feet.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News