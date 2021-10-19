New station, firefighter hires approved in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Kitchener’s fire department is about to expand.

During a Monday night meeting, city council approved a plan to hire 20 new firefighters over the next four years, and then open a new fire station.

The vote has set in motion a location study to find the best location for a new station as well as look at the impact on the city’s response zones.

Officials say the decision is a part of a plan to better serve fast growing areas in the city and the increasing number of high rise buildings.

The goal is currently to open a new fire station in 2026.