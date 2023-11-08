New chief lays out vision for Six Nations of the Grand River
A new chief for Six Nations of the Grand River was sworn in Tuesday night.
Sherri-Lyn Hill was elected to the post after 10 years on Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council.
At a press conference, she thanked the community.
“I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all those who participated in the election process,” Hill said. “To all of Six Nations of the Grand River, for giving me this opportunity to lead our resilient community. Your faith in me fuels my determination to bring about positive change and prosperity for our community.”
She also outlined her priorities as chief. They included: health and wellness, strengthening the community, economic development, education and youth empowerment, reconciliation and community building, as well as environmental stewardship.
“I understand that these are ambitious goals and I am fully aware that they require hard work, collaboration and dedication,” Hill said. “I am here to listen, learn and work alongside each and every one of you. We are a community that thrives when we come together and I am committed to fostering an environment where your voices are heard, respected and valued. Together we will build a better future for Six Nations of the Grand River. One that honours the past and embraces the opportunity of tomorrow.”
The biggest challenge, she said, will be one of the toughest.
“In the past few weeks we’ve had a high death rate. My priority is mental health and addictions, to have safe beds, 24-hour services. We need to start outreaching to people more,” she explained. “We don’t have a detox. We don’t have residential treatment centres. We don’t have many psychiatrists, emergency housing.”
Hill said the community needs these programs so they can heal.
“Intergenerational trauma is huge. People might think, it happened a long time ago. I want people to really understand, that in our community, its intergenerational trauma.”
Another priority is clean water.
Hill said people are still relying on wells and there aren’t enough water lines.
She’d like Six Nations of the Grand River to work with both Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
“Anything that we can do to help that federally, provincially, to even go in together, for the government to see if two municipalities and the largest First Nations to come together on a water plant, the water line on Highway 6, to service that part of our community.”
Hill also expressed her desire to have a youth representative on council to voice the concerns of the next generation.
Hill will join the other 12 councillors voted on Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council: Cynthia Jamieson, Greg Frazer, Melba Thomas, Helen Miller, Hazel Johnson, Audrey Powless Bomberry, Kerry Bomberry, Alaina VanEvery, Dayle Bomberry, Amos Keye, Dean Hill, and Carole Greene.
