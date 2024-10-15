'Mysterious' substance dropped on Ayr, Ont. homes identified as… bird feces

Bird feces has now been identified as the “mysterious” substance dropped onto homes in an Ayr, Ont. neighbourhood.

On Aug. 23, the Waterloo Regional Police Service received reports of a drone flying over Stanley Street and Main Street. The unmanned aircraft was allegedly “engaging in harassing behaviour” and released an unknown substance on homes, vehicles and property.

Police announced Tuesday they had finally wrapped up their investigation into the disturbance.

It was determined the substance was actually feces from a heron, a finding they came to after consulting with the University of Guelph.

Police also stated that “no criminally activity had occurred.”