    Motorcyclist killed in Cambridge crash

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A motorcyclist has died and one other person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to Burnett Avenue near Peregrine Crescent around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

    A 48-year-old Cambridge man died at the crash site and a 28-year-old woman from Cambridge who had been a passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an out of region hospital.

    Anyone with more information or footage of the crash is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

