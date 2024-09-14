Bike repair group aims to keep cyclists safe with weekly free services

Cycling safely is easier in Kitchener thanks to a group of volunteers armed with wrenches, bike stands and plenty of oil.

“We are providing a free bike repair service here in [Victoria Park] with a specific focus on vulnerable people that are counting on bikes to get to the grocery store, to get to school, to work, to apply for jobs, just to get around the region,” said Darin White, volunteer with Red Raccoon Bike Rescue.

Red Raccoon Bike Rescue is helping cyclists keep their bikes in top shape. Every Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday a group of volunteers offers a free bike repair program.

“Red Raccoon Bike Rescue has been around for four years now,” White explained. “We kind of have half of folks doing DIY with our assistance and then we have half of folks working as a bike mechanic.”

White also explained the meaning behind the group’s name.

“As the story was told to me, we are resourceful and work with our hands like raccoons. You find us in the park like you might find raccoons. And the red part is, I guess we'd say the rust on some of the bikes that we work on here in the park,” he said.

With rising prices for parts and labour, many people are finding it difficult to afford repairs.

“Certain bikes commercially would cost $200 each bike just because of the weight,” said volunteer, David Ziegler.

From fixing flat tires to adjusting brakes and gears, the program tackles all types of common issues. For some, the savings make a huge difference. Repairs can often cost anywhere from $50 to $100 or more, but through the program, it’s free.

“It's a huge expense just to have bikes, let alone fixing them,” said Kitchener resident, Sarah Cathcart. “So this is really helpful to not have to pay full price in regular stores and regular bike shops and just get the help.”

The program offers a lifeline for many in the community.

“If you have an opportunity to come down, having the learning experience from these guys has been really great,” Cathcart said.

According to White, in addition to helping people, the program is also fostering a stronger, greener community by encouraging cycling as a sustainable mode of transport.

“Every bike that we fix is potentially one fewer car on the road,” White said. “If you think about the environmental impact of bicycles, if they don't get fixed, I think we're the last safety net before they hit the landfill.”

White also offered some tips about what to look out for if you suspect your bike needs to be looked at.

“If you're riding your bike and you hear some strange noise, your ear will tell you things. That's a good way. We always say follow up on an unfamiliar noise your bike's making. If you find your bike difficult to ride, hard to push, the pedals can't get up that hill, follow up on that.”

The team also helps repair other transport devices like scooters and wheelchairs.

Public repair hours beside the Victoria Park clock tower are currently:

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

(hours vary with seasons and weather)