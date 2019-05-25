

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged following a motorcycle collision with an agricultural sprayer on a rural road.

OPP were called to the 19th Line of Zorra around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police determined that the motorcycle was travelling north on the 19th Line and attempted to pass the sprayer. The driver lost control and ended up in the ditch.

No injuries were reported.

Sonya Lachance, 30, was charged with careless driving.