Motorcyclist collides with farm equipment
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 12:59PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:02PM EDT
A driver has been charged following a motorcycle collision with an agricultural sprayer on a rural road.
OPP were called to the 19th Line of Zorra around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police determined that the motorcycle was travelling north on the 19th Line and attempted to pass the sprayer. The driver lost control and ended up in the ditch.
No injuries were reported.
Sonya Lachance, 30, was charged with careless driving.