KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they have charged a 26-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the death of her eight-month-old son.

Officers responded to a medical incident involving the 26-year-old woman in the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener around 4 p.m. Sunday. According to police, they received information during that call that resulted in them performing a well-being check at an apartment, on Cedarwoods Crescent.

Police said an eight-month-old boy was found dead at the apartment. The boy's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Darby Kent, who lives two doors down from the unit where the boy was found, said she returned home from a mini vacation and found police in her building.

"It was very much a shock to me," she said.

Kent said knowing the incident happened so close to her was nerve-racking.

"I've been thinking about moving out for a while and now I really want to move out," she said. "Just a little too close to home."

Kent said she'd spoken to the accused a couple of times, but didn't know her well.

"I probably knew her a little better than other people in the unit, but I don't know her name or anything like that," she said.

Kent added she was devastated by the news of the boy's death.

"I was just in shock that anything like this would happen in Kitchener," she said.

The boy's mother has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they aren't looking for any further suspects.

Residents should expect an increased police presence in the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue as they canvas for witnesses and video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Natalie van Rooy and Spencer Turcotte