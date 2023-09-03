Most-read stories of the week: Pride flags stolen, craft brewery struggles, kitten found during traffic stop
57 Pride flags stolen from Norwich Township home, family says
A family is speaking out after they say they’ve had more than 50 Pride flags stolen from their Norwich Township property.
Tensions around the Pride flag in the community boiled over this spring when Norwich Township council voted not to fly it or any other non-government flags.
Earlier this month, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released video that shows someone ripping down several Pride flags. This prompted LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township todemand action from police and council days later.
Peter Luciani said he and his wife started putting up Pride flags shortly after council made the decision not to fly them.
“[We started] shortly after our town council decided that they would vote against both allowing the flag to be hung on municipal property and for not even declaring June Pride Month in Norwich Township,” Luciani said.
Local brewers 'tapped out' amid inflation, changing liquor trends
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic. Cambridge brewery Rhythm and Brews has closed its doors after five years of business. The owner says all things combined made for the perfect storm that was too much to overcome.
“Things got harder and harder, so we kind of had to pull the plug,” owner Andrew Byer said. “Last year was great but we remortgaged twice during COVID-19 just to keep the doors open. We did everything we could but we’re tapped out.”
He said it was a difficult decision. Immediately following pandemic lockdowns he said he noticed a bump in business, but throughout all of 2023 it’s been tough. The cost of operating has made it too much to overcome.
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after controversy
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item. On Tuesday, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) issued a statement calling on St. Jacobs Antiques Market to stop the sale of the uniform.
“While it’s not illegal to display or sell Nazi memorabilia, profiting off such items associated with the genocide of six million Jews and millions of others goes against good conscience,” said FSWC President and CEO Michael Levitt in a news release. “This Nazi uniform belongs in an appropriate educational institution, used as an education tool to teach the public about the Second World War and the horrors of the Holocaust. Otherwise, it may end up in the wrong hands, including extremists and Nazi sympathizers.”
According to FSWC, the uniform was described by the dealer as a “very rare” Nazi political tunic and was listed for $6,500.
The organization said it had reached out to the market via email to express its concerns. On Monday, the market was quoted by CityNews as saying it did not support Nazism but “history cannot be erased, and it is extremely important to educate people of the horrific past.”
A Nazi uniform is seen for sale at St. Jacobs Antiques Market on Wednesday morning. (Sijia Liu/CTV Kitchener)
Father has car stolen while moving daughter into university in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating a vehicle theft after they say an American man had his rental car stolen while moving his daughter into university. Police say the two had travelled from New Jersey and checked into a hotel in the south end of Guelph.
The man contacted police Tuesday morning after he said their 2023 Chevrolet Suburban went missing from the hotel parking lot. According to police, two large suitcases full of clothes were also stolen.
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Cambridge OPP officer discovers kitten during traffic stop on Hwy 7/8
A routine traffic stop on Highway 7/8 took an unexpected turn for a Cambridge OPP officer. While stopping a driver for an undisclosed reason, the officer heard an unusual sound coming from a nearby ditch.
Shortly thereafter, as the officer spoke with the driver, a kitten emerged from the tall grass and sat at the officer's feet. The driver was cautioned for the initial offense and police say the kitten was rescued.
An OPP officer rescues a kitten from the side of highway 7/8. (@OPP_HSD/X)
2 dead, 6 hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in an evening shooting outside a convention centre in Ottawa's south end were attending a wedding at the time of the shooting.
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands in Nevada; authorities are investigating 1 death
Tens of thousands of people gathered for the Burning Man festival remained stranded in the Nevada desert on Sunday after storms that swept through the area, as authorities investigated a possible death and worked to open exit paths by the end of the Labor Day weekend.
Nova Scotia ceremony to mark 25th anniversary of deadly Swissair crash
A delegation of Canadian military veterans, RCMP officers and first responders are gathering in Nova Scotia today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Canada's military response to the deadly crash of Swissair Flight 111.
More remote workers are willing to move in order to find affordable housing
Housing is the least affordable than it has been in about four decades in the U.S. But buying or renting a home might be even less affordable now if it weren’t for the continuing impact of remote and hybrid workers that resulted from the pandemic, according to a recent study by Fannie Mae.
Evacuations ordered in B.C. Interior due to Wells Creek wildfire
Evacuation orders have been issued in British Columbia's Interior by the Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to the Wells Creek wildfire.
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
'The landlords have no accountability': Wrongfully evicted B.C. woman wins tenancy branch battle, but says former landlord refuses to pay up
A B.C. woman says she was awarded tens of thousands of dollars by the Residential Tenancy Branch after a wrongful eviction, but is yet to see a cent of it from her former landlord.
Search continues for missing London swimmer near Port Stanley
Residents and visitors attending Port Stanley Sunday can expect to see an increased police presence as the search continues for a missing swimmer.
Heat warning in effect for parts of Middlesex County
Environment Canada has issued a warning for the Strathroy, Komoka, and Western Middlesex County areas as temperatures are expected to climb up to 35C.
OPP seek witnesses to hit and run in Sarnia
Lambton OPP is looking for witnesses to a hit and run collision in Sarnia Friday night.
Elderly man reported missing from Durham, Ont. area found in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents of its Vulnerable Persons Registry after an elderly man from the Durham area was found in the region.
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as hot and humid conditions are forecasted to follow the Labour Day weekend.
Annual Labour Day celebration taking a new route this year
The annual Labour Day Parade celebrating workers is back on Monday with a new route.
Serious crash on Horseshoe Valley Road under investigation
An investigation into an early morning crash is under investigation by police in Oro-Medonte.
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Gravenhurst on Saturday.
Heat event to bring temperatures up to 40 C across Simcoe County
A significant heat event has made its way to Simcoe County in time for the unofficial end of the summer.
Heat warnings issued for parts of the northeast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issue a heat warning for Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake starting Sunday.
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
Batchewana First Nation's annual pow wow shares Indigenous traditions
For decades the people of Batchewana First Nation have gathered this time of year, to host their annual pow wow for the entire region’s benefit.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Late summer heatwave hits Ottawa for the long weekend
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa as temperatures are expected to soar to midsummer highs over the next several days.
64-year-old pronounced dead after boat capsizes on St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a boat capsized on the St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
The CNE Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircrafts.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
'Heat event' bringing temperatures up to 40 C about to hit GTA
The Greater Toronto Area is about to be hit with a major “heat event,” with temperatures soaring to about 40 C with humidex.
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
Restaurant owner says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace in Montreal's Village
The owner of a dumpling restaurant in Montreal’s Village neighbourhood says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace earlier this week. Now sharing their story publicly, they’re joining a growing number of residents and merchants in the neighbourhood who feel it’s become unsafe in recent years.
Keep boiling: Longueuil remains under drinking water advisory
Residents of Vieux-Longueuil, Saint-Hubert, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville are cautioned to boil tap water for at least one minute before consumption.
Retired journalist reflects on covering Swissair Flight 111 disaster off Nova Scotia, 25 years later
Retired ATV/CTV News journalist Rick Grant recollects his coverage of the Swissair Flight 111 crash on Sept. 2, 1998.
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond Friday night.
Heat warning issued for southeastern Manitoba
Manitobans are being encouraged to keep cool this Labour Day long weekend as a heat warning is issued for the southeastern part of the province.
Social media dance sensation visits Manitoba on tour of joy and positivity
A Canadian social media sensation from the Yukon has reached Manitoba on his cross-country tour of positivity, dance, and education.
-
Police watchdog investigating after woman dies in custody of Lethbridge police
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an incident where a woman died while in the custody of the Lethbridge police.
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada past Spain to make FIBA Basketball World Cup quarters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-86 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup.
Cocktails and Caribbean food on offer in Old Strathcona Sunday
A tropical festival brought the flavours and sounds of the Caribbean to Old Strathcona this weekend at the third annual Cocktails and Jerk Festival.
Alberta's police watchdog investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after he was shot by an Edmonton police officer Friday night.
B.C. caterers break record for world's longest charcuterie board
After countless hours of work, countless pounds of meat, cheese, fruit and bread, and 485 feet of charcuterie board assembly, a B.C. catering company is now a world record holder.
BC Ferries avoids long-weekend cancellations on major route by securing last-minute crew
In the middle of one of its busiest weekends of the year, BC Ferries narrowly avoided cancellations on a major route Saturday.