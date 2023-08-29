57 Pride flags stolen from Norwich Township home, family says
A family is speaking out after they say they’ve had more than 50 Pride flags stolen from their Norwich Township property.
Tensions around the Pride flag in the community boiled over this spring when Norwich Township council voted not to fly it or any other non-government flags.
Earlier this month, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released video that shows someone ripping down several Pride flags.
This prompted LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township to demand action from police and council days later.
HOME COVERED IN FLAGS
Peter Luciani said he and his wife started putting up Pride flags shortly after council made the decision not to fly them.
“[We started] shortly after our town council decided that they would vote against both allowing the flag to be hung on municipal property and for not even declaring June Pride Month in Norwich Township,” Luciani said.
The home on Stover Street seen on August 29, 2023. CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)Their house in Norwich Township is hard to miss from the sidewalk. The Stover Street home is making a statement with dozens of flags on the property – including several Pride flags.
“We have numerous family members in the LGBTQ community,” he said.
Luciani said their home is now the centre of provincial police investigations. Security footage shows someone in a cowboy hat rip the flag down and run back to a car. Another video shows a person with a helmet doing the same thing before running off.
“They actually climbed up on the window ledge to reach up to the top flags to pull them down,” Luciani said, explaining another incident.
Luciani said he’s had enough and fought back the best way he knew how.
“We upped our game a little bit and I think at that time we ended up with 157 flags on our property and our house,” he said, adding that 57 of those flags have been stolen.
Luciani said he’s spent up to $300 on flags so far. He said people from around the country have offered to donate flags, which has helped.
The family said the flag thefts represent a much bigger issue in the community but they aren't backing down.
“We're not going anywhere. We got a prime location right here on the main street in town that everyone has to see every time they come in and out of town. So enjoy our flags,” Luciani said.
Peter Luciani and his wife stand infront of their Stover Street home on August 29, 2023. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)
POLICE RESPOND
Provincial police told CTV News, the incidents are being investigated as theft, which is a criminal offence, and they will lay charges whenever there are grounds to do so.
“The OPP does not tolerate or condone acts of hate against a person or property based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion or religious dress, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” Const. Patti Cote said in an email.
Police suggested people take steps to protect their property – whether it be by keeping exterior lights on, implementing motion sensor lights, or adding an alarm or camera system, if it is feasible.
