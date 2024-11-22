Man arrested for attempted vehicle theft in Cambridge

A man was arrested in Cambridge after attempting to steal a vehicle off a driveway.

On Nov. 20 at around 11:45 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of West River Road and Grand Ridge Drive.

Police said a man was trying to steal a newer Toyota vehicle parked in a driveway, before the homeowners confronted him. A physical altercation followed, leading to the suspect being restrained until police arrived.

Through an investigation, police found an automobile master key, vehicle programming equipment and tools.

A 27-year-old Wellington County man was arrested and laid with several charges including robbery, attempted vehicle theft and two counts of breach release orders.

The man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant held by another police service.