KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested for attempted vehicle theft in Cambridge

    An undated stock image of a car door (Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels) An undated stock image of a car door (Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels)
    Share

    A man was arrested in Cambridge after attempting to steal a vehicle off a driveway.

    On Nov. 20 at around 11:45 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of West River Road and Grand Ridge Drive.

    Police said a man was trying to steal a newer Toyota vehicle parked in a driveway, before the homeowners confronted him. A physical altercation followed, leading to the suspect being restrained until police arrived.

    Through an investigation, police found an automobile master key, vehicle programming equipment and tools.

    A 27-year-old Wellington County man was arrested and laid with several charges including robbery, attempted vehicle theft and two counts of breach release orders.

    The man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant held by another police service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News