Guelph senior scammed out of $13,000

Police are looking for a suspect after a senior in Guelph lost $13,000 in a scam.

A woman in her 70s called Guelph Police on Thursday and said she had received a phone call on Tuesday from a man who claimed to be from her bank. The caller told the woman her accounts had been compromised and asked her to confirm her card numbers and PIN. The man said a courier would come to her house later that day to take the woman’s cards and she would get new ones.

When a man came to her door, the victim handed over her debit and credit cards.

Later, she realized more than $13,000 had been taken from her account or charged against her cards.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” man with dark skin. He was wearing a black and yellow high-visibility vest and a medical mask. He also carried a clipboard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Louis Kittel at 519-824-1212, ext. 7589, or email lkittel@guelphpolice.ca.