'It is absolutely atrocious': Advocates call for action as Pride flag thefts continue in Norwich
LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township want to see action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier this week.
The latest incident happened Monday morning on Stover Street. A video released by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shows someone ripping down several Pride flags.
It’s not the first time.
“There’s been a number of incidents where Pride or progress flags have been damaged or taken, and I can tell you, the OPP are conducting an investigation for each incident that has been reported,” Const. Patti Cote said.
Tensions around the Pride flag in the community boiled over this spring when Norwich Township council voted not to fly it or any other non-government flags.
The original version of the motion specifically targeted Pride and progress banners. There were public displays for and against the move.
Tami Murray with Oxford Pride says council's decision emboldened people with anti-LGBTQ2S+ views.
“It is absolutely atrocious and town council needs to be leaders. They need to lead, and they need to speak out against this, and they need to support everybody in that community, not just a small minority,” Murray said.
“They [councillors] made a decision because a small minority group of people with very clear religious institution motivations revolted and clearly have impacted the political realm of that community.”
She’s also frustrated with police and the lack of hate crime charges in relation to the flag thefts and vandalism.
Police say hate crime charges could be laid in these incidents.
“I know the question comes up as to whether or not it’s a hate-motivated incident, and I can tell you that our hate crime extremism unit has been engaged on every incident,” Cote said.
Despite the current divisive atmosphere, Murray says she remains hopeful.
This week, the councillor who proposed the Pride flag ban announced he is retiring.
“We will continue to advocate and we will ideally at some point in time be able to have those progress flags put back up to support the community,” Murray said, adding she believes the Pride flag will someday fly outside the township office.
CTV Kitchener reached out to Norwich Mayor Jim Palmer for comment, but he did not respond.
