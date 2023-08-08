Police release video of Norwich, Ont. flag theft

Police have released a video of someone caught on camera stealing multiple flags from outside an address in Norwich, Ont.

In a social media post, Ontario Provincial Police said the theft happened on Stover Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

One of the flags taken was a Pride flag, police said.

In the video, a person wearing a motorcycle helmet is seen ripping three flags off a pole or wall before running away with them.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.