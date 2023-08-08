Police release video of Norwich, Ont. flag theft

A still from a video released by police show the suspect with a flag in their hand. (X/OPP West Region) A still from a video released by police show the suspect with a flag in their hand. (X/OPP West Region)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver