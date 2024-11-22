Kitchener man facing 20 charges after traffic stop

KITCHENER
    Several weapons and packages of suspected illegal substances lay on a table following a traffic stop by Waterloo Regional Police Services officers. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Services) Several weapons and packages of suspected illegal substances lay on a table following a traffic stop by Waterloo Regional Police Services officers. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Services)
    Waterloo Regional Police Service officers stopped a driver in the Westmount Road East area on Thursday around 10 p.m.

    Officers discovered a male passenger in the vehicle was wanted on outstanding warrants.

    While making an arrest, officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and hydromorphone. They also found brass knuckles, knives, a replica firearm and cash.

    A 29-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen identity documents, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, five counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and five counts of failure to comply with a release order.

