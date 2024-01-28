Most-read stories of the week: First homicides of 2024, stitches for 4-year-old, international students

Thursday’s shooting in Kitchener is now considered the region’s first homicide of the year. Waterloo regional police said they were called to Gray Street, near Casey Drive, around 9 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots.

When first responders arrived, they found a 28-year-old man dead outside a home. His name has not been publicly released.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting but have not yet shared any details about the shooter.

Later that night, police confirmed the death of a woman in Cambridge was also being ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to a home on Fletcher Circle around 9:25 p.m. for a wellness check. When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old woman dead. A 57-year-old man who was also at the home was taken into custody. Police did not say what, if any, charges he’s facing.

On Friday, police released and image of an SUV they believe is connected to the Kitchener homicide.

Tracy Joyce’s 4-year-old daughter needed three stitches under her right eye after a classroom incident involving another student.

Joyce said she got a call from St. Augustine Catholic School in Cambridge on Jan. 10.

“I was assuming they were going to tell me one of my kids had a runny nose or vomited and needed to be picked up, but they said: ‘One of your kids was involved in an incident. We’re pretty sure she needs medical attention. You need to come get her,’” Joyce recalled.

Her daughter said she was eating lunch in her junior kindergarten class, when another student threw a Lego piece at her face.

“Blood everywhere. She was really upset. I think it was traumatic for every kid in that room,” Joyce said.