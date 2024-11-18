KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three taken to hospital in Brant County crash

    A road closed sign sits in the middle of the road near Paris, Ont. on Nov. 18, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) A road closed sign sits in the middle of the road near Paris, Ont. on Nov. 18, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Paris, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police were called to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle on Ayr Road just before 8 a.m. Monday.

    Police initially said, in a social media post at 12:10 p.m., that three people were taken to hospital, including one person with life-threatening injuries.

    In an update at 3:16 p.m., police confirmed three people had been taken to hospital but said the injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. One person involved in the crash was unharmed.

    Police closed Ayr Road, between Paris Plains Church Road and Keg Lane, and closed Watts Pond Road, between Robbins and Nith Road, for the investigation. They expected the closure would last several hours. At 3:16 p.m., they said the roads were expected to reopen “shortly.”

