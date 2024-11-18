Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks prepare for Vanier Cup showdown
Wilfrid Laurier University’s football team snagged a major victory over the weekend, but players won’t have time to rest on their laurels.
The Laurier Golden Hawks soundly thumped the Bishop University Gaitors 48-24 during the Uteck Bowl in Lennoxville, Quebec on Saturday.
With that decisive victory, the Golden Hawks are heading to Vanier Cup in Kingston, Ont.
The Vanier Cup is awarded to Canada’s top university football team every year.
In its almost 60-year history, Laurier has only claimed victory twice. The last time was in 2005.
Getting ready for the Vanier Cup
The Golden Hawks were hard at work at University Stadium on Monday, preparing for Saturday’s game.
The team certainly has momentum behind them; aside from the UTeck Bowl win, the team has been unstoppable this season with a 10-0 record.
However, their opponent is a titan on the gridiron.
Laurier will be facing off against Laval University’s Rouge et Or, the winningest team in Vanier history. Laval has hoisted the cup 11 times, including a win over the Saskatchewan Huskies in 2022.
On Monday, the Hawks seemed prepared to meet their competitors.
“The team that’s won the most Yates Cups in the history of Yates Cups is the Western Mustangs, and we had to go through them to win the Yates Cup,” said Michael Faulds, the Golden Hawks’ head coach. “The team that has won the most Vanier Cups is the Laval Rouge et Or and that’s who we’re facing in the Vanier Cup. They’re a well-coached team. I have a lot of respect for Coach Constantin. They have outstanding players.”
Laurier’s players are also focused on the challenge ahead.
“We know that we’re playing against a very complete team,” said WLU quarterback Taylor Elgersma. “They’ve been here many times before and that’s because they play football well together. They’re complete. They know their assignments and they’re confident in their systems.”
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Queen’s University.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's rising youth unemployment could cost the country billions, report says
The unemployment rate for Canadians between 18 and 24 was 12.8 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada, more than double the rate of those older than 25.
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
B.C. RCMP detachment refutes social media claims of human trafficking, kidnapping
Mounties in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region say there is "no credible evidence" to support claims circulating on social media that a human trafficking ring is operating in Squamish or that there have been kidnappings in the community.
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
Some Canada-U.S. border crossing times will change in 2025. Here's what you need to know
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
Forecasters issue 'bomb cyclone' warning for B.C., with 120 km/h winds predicted
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Thief steals disabled 15-year-old dog's wheelchair
Caring for a senior pet is no walk in the park, especially when the pet can't walk at all. A Colorado woman was shocked to find her dog's wheelchair missing from the porch Tuesday morning
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.