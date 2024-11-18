Waterloo council deciding the fate of Eby Farmstead animal enclosure
Councillors for the City of Waterloo are set to vote on the future of Eby Farmstead after a staff report recommended its permanent closure.
The city-owned display opened in 1967, with deer, bears and other wild animals. The farmstead later transitioned to domesticated animals like llamas, donkeys, miniature horses and an alpaca.
While the featured animals have changed, their living conditions have remained the same.
“Most of the infrastructure that’s in place there is the original infrastructure,” explained Robin Milne, the city’s director of parks, forestry and cemeteries, ahead of Monday’s council meeting. “Its 57-years-old. It’s looking tired.”
The animals live in the enclosure 24 hours a day from Victoria Day to Thanksgiving, before being moved to a private farm for the winter months.
The staff report cited several areas of concern at the Eby Farmstead: poor living conditions, lack of space for the animals, 24-hour public access and noise from the nearby LRT.
City staff also reported $75,000 in yearly operating costs for the display.
The site, meanwhile, has drawn public protest over concerns for the animals’ wellbeing.
“This isn’t a new conversation that the city has been having. We’ve been talking about the Eby Farmstead. We have reports dating back to 1992,” Milne said. “Unfortunately, the Eby Farmstead has never been one of the priorities to invest in.”
The staff report also included a public survey by LURA Consulting with 350 participants:
- 55 per cent voted in favour of investing in Eby Farmstead and keeping the animals
- 40 per cent voted to retire the animals and convert the space into something else
- 5 per cent were undecided
Trenny McGinnis has lived in Waterloo for most of her life and brought her kids to see the animals when they were young. Now, she said, it’s time to move on.
“It was really wonderful. However, we know better now about how to care for animals and this probably isn’t the ideal spot for them,” McGinnis told CTV News.
If council decided to keep the Eby Farmstead open, Milne said the enclosures will need a significant upgrade, which would come at a cost.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's rising youth unemployment could cost the country billions, report says
The unemployment rate for Canadians between 18 and 24 was 12.8 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada, more than double the rate of those older than 25.
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
B.C. RCMP detachment refutes social media claims of human trafficking, kidnapping
Mounties in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region say there is "no credible evidence" to support claims circulating on social media that a human trafficking ring is operating in Squamish or that there have been kidnappings in the community.
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
Some Canada-U.S. border crossing times will change in 2025. Here's what you need to know
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
Forecasters issue 'bomb cyclone' warning for B.C., with 120 km/h winds predicted
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Thief steals disabled 15-year-old dog's wheelchair
Caring for a senior pet is no walk in the park, especially when the pet can't walk at all. A Colorado woman was shocked to find her dog's wheelchair missing from the porch Tuesday morning
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.