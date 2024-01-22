Filmmakers want help finding 'The Human Fly' who could be in Fergus, Ont.
A worldwide search is underway for a mysterious Canadian stuntman who seemingly disappeared from the limelight decades ago, and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.
Documentary filmmakers from Astronaut Films, based in London, U.K., want help finding The Human Fly and they believe the masked man might be living in Fergus, Ont.
The Canadian’s stunts were as intriguing as the mystery that surrounds him.
“I read that he disappeared, that no one knew who was, that there was some kind of mob connections in the story of him and then Marvel got involved, and every kind of layer just became more and more kind of insane,” said Jon Alwen, founder of Astronaut Films.
The Human Fly’s identity has been hidden since he first appeared in the public eye in the 1970s. His face was always hidden by a red mask and he never revealed his identity. Although, he did let his name slip once during an interview.
The Human Fly in an undated photo. (Source: THF Inc.)
“We think, everybody thinks, his name is Rick Rojatt,” Alwen said.
Astronaut Films stated the stuntman’s last-known whereabouts was in Fergus, but he could be in neighbouring communities in southern Ontario too.
The story behind The Human Fly is a mixture of truths and lies. But the stuntman did in fact go head-to-head with Evel Knievel as he attempted to break his records.
Rojatt was known for stunts like standing on top of a plane mid-flight, and attempting to jump over 27 school buses on a motorcycle.
“You know, he might be walking past people now and they won't have a clue about his past,” Alwen said. “Or he might have just said in passing: ‘I used to do some crazy stuff and some daredevil things when I was younger,’ or mention The Human Fly and they might not know really what that means.”
The Canadian stuntman also inspired the 1970s Marvel series named after him.
The Human Fly comic book character. (Source: THF Inc.)
The filmmakers have spoken to many people for the documentary, but Rojatt is the missing piece of the puzzle.
“I think we really, really want to find him,” Alwen said, laughing. “If he was in his 20s [at the time], then he could be mid-60s now or pushing into his early-70s.”
If Astronaut Films can track him down, a film crew is planning to make the trip to southwestern Ontario.
“100 per cent. We would probably get on the next flight. Well, you know, life-permitting, I'd get on the next plane and come and sit down with Rick and be very British and probably have a cup of tea,” said Alwen.
While the stuntman-superhero may have hung up his gear, he could still be out there with a story many want to hear.
So it begs the question – do you know The Human Fly?
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to total annihilation
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
Trump seeks control of the primary in New Hampshire against Nikki Haley, his last major GOP rival
Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory Tuesday in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races that would make a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever.
Feds to launch Canada-U.S. engagement strategy as presidential election looms
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will launch a renewed effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.
Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
Filmmakers want help finding 'The Human Fly' who could be in Fergus, Ont.
A worldwide search is underway for a mysterious Canadian stuntman who seemingly disappeared from the limelight decades ago, and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.
21 soldiers are killed in the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces since the war in Gaza began
Twenty-one soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip in the deadliest attack on Israel's forces since the Oct. 7 Hamas raid that triggered the war, the military said Tuesday, a major setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire.
Ryan Gosling, the late Robbie Robertson among Canadians nominated for Oscars
Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson and Celine Song are among the Canadians who have been nominated for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards are set to air on March 10.
'Oppenheimer' dominates Oscar nominees, Gerwig passed over for best director
After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, 'Oppenheimer,' which came away with a leading 13 nominations.
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Home invasion investigation ongoing in Sarnia
Around 5:50 a.m., police were called to a motel room at 1626 London Line, that was reportedly entered by force and occupants held against their will.
-
Sentencing hearing resumes for Veltman, guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
-
Buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect
A freezing rain warning and winter weather travel advisory are both in effect for London and surrounding counties with locally heavy snowfall and reduced visibility forecast for Tuesday.
Windsor
-
City hall closed after fire knocks out power
Windsor city hall buildings are closed and without power after a transformer fire on Tuesday.
-
Jewellery store break-in investigated at Tecumseh Mall
Windsor police are investigating a break-in at a jewellery store in Tecumseh Mall.
-
Man arrested for 'disturbance' at Tim Hortons: CKPS
A 32-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing charges after police say he was interfering with business operations.
Barrie
-
Driver accused of being impaired after collision with transport truck on Hwy 400
A 30-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving following a collision with a transport truck along Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Human remains found in Adjala-Tosorontio believed to be missing Alliston man
An Alliston man who mysteriously disappeared over a week ago is believed to be dead after provincial police discovered a body over the weekend.
-
7 Ford F-150s stolen in central Ontario in one busy night
Four more F-150s were driven away from driveways in both Orangeville and Mono early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
This northeastern Ontario fishing spot made Top 10 in Canada
Out of all the amazing spots across Canada, two from Ontario made the 2024 Top 10 list for fishing destinations in Canada – including one right here in the northeast.
-
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
-
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
Ottawa
-
Here's how many vehicles were stolen in Ottawa in 2023
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says car thefts is still an issue in the capital, after more than 1,800 vehicles were stolen last year.
-
Relief from the cold in Ottawa as temperatures warm up to -2C
Ottawa residents will get a break from the cold weather over the next couple of days.
-
OPP looking for help to solve 40-year-old cold case homicide in Quinte West, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is appealing for the public’s help to solve the cold case of Barbara Chapman, who was found dead 40 ears ago in Quinte West, Ont.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto, much of southern Ontario
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto and much of southern Ontario amid heavy snowfall in the region.
-
Toronto man 'threatened' police would revoke his licence in parking ticket scam
Toronto police are warning motorists of a scam involving fraudulent texts asking drivers to settle overdue parking tickets.
Montreal
-
Millions of dollars of STM funding withheld by ARTM
Uncovered documents show a bitter dispute over money was brewing between the STM and the ARTM last spring.
-
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
-
Quebec's home support system is 'fragile,' says commissioner
The homecare situation in Quebec is 'worrisome' and 'fragile,' stresses a report by Health and Welfare Commissioner Joanne Castonguay.
Atlantic
-
Large fire destroys multiple businesses, apartments in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B.
A large fire has destroyed a building that housed several businesses and apartment units in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
-
Charlottetown council narrowly votes to move controversial outreach centre
In a narrow vote, the Charlottetown council voted to approve a provincial temporary variance to move the Community Outreach Centre on Monday night.
-
Saint John reinstates city councilors Killen and Harris after a code of conduct investigation
Saint John, N.B., city councilors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris have been reinstated following a code of conduct complaint investigation, according to a news release from the City of Saint John.
Winnipeg
-
Victim of deadly attack in The Pas says action is needed to deal with rising violence
The survivor of a deadly random attack in The Pas said he was stabbed over a box of diapers – a violent encounter that he said shows the need for more support in his community.
-
Manitoba universities waiting for more details after international student cap announced
A federal cap on international students coming to study in Canada is stirring up mixed reactions.
-
As the Hubble Telescope's life nears an end, a new telescope could soon be ready out of Winnipeg
The Hubble Space Telescope has been in orbit for more than 30 years and now Manitoba researchers are working to develop a replacement.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to discuss residential tax rebate
Calgary city council is taking a look at providing some relief for homeowners who are facing a big jump on their tax bills this year.
-
Serious crash makes Highway 3 impassable near Coleman, Alta.
A major crash near the Alberta and B.C. boundary has shut down traffic on Highway 3.
-
Bow River named third-best location for fishing in Canada
Calgary's iconic Bow River has earned a high ranking among anglers who looked at the top 10 fishing destinations coast to coast.
Edmonton
-
Leduc to ask Alberta gov't to lower Hwy 2 speed limit through city
The city's seven-member council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday evening in favour of lobbying Alberta's transportation ministry to lower the limit of its portion of the major north-south corridor between Edmonton and Calgary to 80 kilometres per hour from 110.
-
Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
-
Oilers go for 14th straight win, host Jackets
The Edmonton Oilers will put their franchise-best 13-game winning streak on the line when they play host to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
3 dead, 4 in critical condition after helicopter crashes north of Terrace, B.C.
Three people died after a helicopter crashed in northwestern B.C. on Monday afternoon, a heli-skiing company confirmed. Four others are in hospital in critical condition.
-
Union to plan further 'escalation' after Metro Vancouver transit service resumes Wednesday
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.
-
Business community and BC United call for government to step in to end transit strike
Hours into a transit strike impacting about 300,000 daily commuters in the Lower Mainland, pressure is already mounting on the province to step in.