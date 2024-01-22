KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Filmmakers want help finding 'The Human Fly' who could be in Fergus, Ont.

    The Human Fly in an undated photo. (Source: THF Inc.) The Human Fly in an undated photo. (Source: THF Inc.)
    Share

    A worldwide search is underway for a mysterious Canadian stuntman who seemingly disappeared from the limelight decades ago, and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.

    Documentary filmmakers from Astronaut Films, based in London, U.K., want help finding The Human Fly and they believe the masked man might be living in Fergus, Ont.

    The Canadian’s stunts were as intriguing as the mystery that surrounds him.

    “I read that he disappeared, that no one knew who was, that there was some kind of mob connections in the story of him and then Marvel got involved, and every kind of layer just became more and more kind of insane,” said Jon Alwen, founder of Astronaut Films.

    The Human Fly’s identity has been hidden since he first appeared in the public eye in the 1970s. His face was always hidden by a red mask and he never revealed his identity. Although, he did let his name slip once during an interview.

    The Human Fly in an undated photo. (Source: THF Inc.)

    “We think, everybody thinks, his name is Rick Rojatt,” Alwen said.

    Astronaut Films stated the stuntman’s last-known whereabouts was in Fergus, but he could be in neighbouring communities in southern Ontario too.

    The story behind The Human Fly is a mixture of truths and lies. But the stuntman did in fact go head-to-head with Evel Knievel as he attempted to break his records.

    Rojatt was known for stunts like standing on top of a plane mid-flight, and attempting to jump over 27 school buses on a motorcycle.

    “You know, he might be walking past people now and they won't have a clue about his past,” Alwen said. “Or he might have just said in passing: ‘I used to do some crazy stuff and some daredevil things when I was younger,’ or mention The Human Fly and they might not know really what that means.”

    The Canadian stuntman also inspired the 1970s Marvel series named after him.

    The Human Fly comic book character. (Source: THF Inc.)

    The filmmakers have spoken to many people for the documentary, but Rojatt is the missing piece of the puzzle.

    “I think we really, really want to find him,” Alwen said, laughing. “If he was in his 20s [at the time], then he could be mid-60s now or pushing into his early-70s.”

    If Astronaut Films can track him down, a film crew is planning to make the trip to southwestern Ontario.

    “100 per cent. We would probably get on the next flight. Well, you know, life-permitting, I'd get on the next plane and come and sit down with Rick and be very British and probably have a cup of tea,” said Alwen.

    While the stuntman-superhero may have hung up his gear, he could still be out there with a story many want to hear.

    So it begs the question – do you know The Human Fly?

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to total annihilation

    The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    • Leduc to ask Alberta gov't to lower Hwy 2 speed limit through city

      The city's seven-member council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday evening in favour of lobbying Alberta's transportation ministry to lower the limit of its portion of the major north-south corridor between Edmonton and Calgary to 80 kilometres per hour from 110.

    • Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton

      NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News