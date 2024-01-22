Filmmakers want help finding 'The Human Fly' who could be in Fergus, Ont.

A worldwide search is underway for a mysterious Canadian stuntman who seemingly disappeared from the limelight decades ago, and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.

Documentary filmmakers from Astronaut Films, based in London, U.K., want help finding The Human Fly and they believe the masked man might be living in Fergus, Ont.

The Canadian’s stunts were as intriguing as the mystery that surrounds him.

“I read that he disappeared, that no one knew who was, that there was some kind of mob connections in the story of him and then Marvel got involved, and every kind of layer just became more and more kind of insane,” said Jon Alwen, founder of Astronaut Films.

The Human Fly’s identity has been hidden since he first appeared in the public eye in the 1970s. His face was always hidden by a red mask and he never revealed his identity. Although, he did let his name slip once during an interview.

The Human Fly in an undated photo. (Source: THF Inc.)

“We think, everybody thinks, his name is Rick Rojatt,” Alwen said.

Astronaut Films stated the stuntman’s last-known whereabouts was in Fergus, but he could be in neighbouring communities in southern Ontario too.

The story behind The Human Fly is a mixture of truths and lies. But the stuntman did in fact go head-to-head with Evel Knievel as he attempted to break his records.

Rojatt was known for stunts like standing on top of a plane mid-flight, and attempting to jump over 27 school buses on a motorcycle.

“You know, he might be walking past people now and they won't have a clue about his past,” Alwen said. “Or he might have just said in passing: ‘I used to do some crazy stuff and some daredevil things when I was younger,’ or mention The Human Fly and they might not know really what that means.”

The Canadian stuntman also inspired the 1970s Marvel series named after him.

The Human Fly comic book character. (Source: THF Inc.)

The filmmakers have spoken to many people for the documentary, but Rojatt is the missing piece of the puzzle.

“I think we really, really want to find him,” Alwen said, laughing. “If he was in his 20s [at the time], then he could be mid-60s now or pushing into his early-70s.”

If Astronaut Films can track him down, a film crew is planning to make the trip to southwestern Ontario.

“100 per cent. We would probably get on the next flight. Well, you know, life-permitting, I'd get on the next plane and come and sit down with Rick and be very British and probably have a cup of tea,” said Alwen.

While the stuntman-superhero may have hung up his gear, he could still be out there with a story many want to hear.

So it begs the question – do you know The Human Fly?