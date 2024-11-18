Runaway tire falls off truck trailer and hits vehicle, driver takes off

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who fled from the scene of a crash in Elmira.

On Monday, just after 10 a.m., officers were called to Listowel Road and Three Bridges Road.

They said a pickup truck was towing a trailer carrying tires. One of the tires fell off and hit a vehicle travelling behind the trailer.

The driver of that vehicle was not hurt.

Police are now looking to identify the pickup driver, who they said stopped briefly after the collision but then drove away.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam video from the area, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399. Anonymous tips can also be made Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.