Woman’s death in Cambridge was homicide: Police

Waterloo regional police now say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Cambridge home Thursday night was a homicide.

In a release Friday morning, police said officers went to a home on Fletcher Circle around 9:25 p.m. for a wellness check.

When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old woman dead. A 57-year-old man who was also at the home was taken into custody. Police did not say what, if any, charges he’s facing.

Investigators believe the man and the woman knew each other. Police said there are no concerns for public safety.

Police have not released the cause of death or said who requested the wellness check.

Officers are expected to remain the neighborhood Friday.

“We do have officers right now containing the scene,” Const. Chris Iden said Friday morning. “This will be all part of the investigation. I am unaware of what the timeline will be to release the scene, but we will be updating when it’s available.”

TWO HOMICIDES IN ONE DAY IN WATERLOO REGION

Just over 12 hours before police were called to Fletcher Circle, officers responded to the region’s first homicide of 2024.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday, a 28-year-old was found shot dead outside a Kitchener home.

As of Friday morning, no additional details have been shared about the victim, the shooter, or a possible motive for the crime.

More to come.