Police looking for SUV seen in area of Kitchener homicide
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe is connected to Thursday’s homicide in Kitchener.
In a release Friday, police said the car was seen in the area of Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard the night before the fatal shooting.
On Thursday morning, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Gray Street. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man dead outside a home.
His name has not been publically released.
Police believe it was a targeted shooting, and they’re still looking for the person or people responsible.
No suspect information has been released.
Neighbours CTV spoke to on Thursday described the area as quiet.
“Nothing like that has ever happened,” said Steve Antolcic. “Not even disturbances or fighting or something. Nothing.”
Angela Skovsgaard, who lives a few doors down, learned about the shooting from her husband.
“He said: ‘There’s cop cars everywhere.’ I said: ‘Is everyone OK that I love?’ And he said: ‘Yes,’” she recalled. “You know, it’s tragic. So I hope that whoever did this is caught and my heart goes out to the families who lost somebody.”
Police respond to a shooting at Casey Drive and Gray Street on Jan. 25, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
The fatal shooting was one of two homicides in the region on Thursday.
Around 9:25 p.m., police went to a home on Fletcher Circle in Cambridge for a wellness check and found a 61-year-old woman dead. A 57-year-old man who was also at the home was taken into custody.
