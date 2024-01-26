Mom says 4-year-old needed stitches after classroom incident in Cambridge, Ont.
Tracy Joyce’s 4-year-old daughter needed three stitches under her right eye after a classroom incident involving another student.
Joyce said she got a call from St. Augustine Catholic School in Cambridge on Jan. 10.
“I was assuming they were going to tell me one of my kids had a runny nose or vomited and needed to be picked up, but they said: ‘One of your kids was involved in an incident. We’re pretty sure she needs medical attention. You need to come get her,’” Joyce recalled.
Her daughter said she was eating lunch in her junior kindergarten class, when another student threw a Lego piece at her face.
“Blood everywhere. She was really upset. I think it was traumatic for every kid in that room,” Joyce said.
The 4-year-old was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where she got three stitches and a referral to follow-up with a plastic surgeon.
“It’s so visible. It’s such an in your face reminder of what happened,” Joyce explained.
Photo of Tracy Joyce’s 4-year-old daughter right after the incident and as it began to heal. (Submitted)
She claimed this wasn’t the first incident her daughter – and her twin sister – had with the same student.
“The other child tends to be physical, aggressive, and can be violent,” Joyce said. “November was when the pair of glasses was broken by that student. December was when one of my kids came home with a bite mark on her wrist from the child.”
Confirmation from WCDSB
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) confirmed to CTV News that they are aware of the incident. They claimed board staff is addressing the concerns and working with those involved.
“While specific details cannot be shared, appropriate actions are being taken,” WCDSB said in a statement.
The board also said they can’t confirm specifics related to disciplinary action taken against students, noting that incidents are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
The board also linked to their Bullying Prevention and Intervention Policy, where the board denounces bullying in any form.
Too little too late?
After the incident Joyce decided to home school both her daughters for a week, as she claimed the school and the board wasn’t doing enough to resolve the issue.
“I ended up ordering supplies to homeschool them because I didn’t know how long it was going to take for them to do anything.”
Joyce said she was told a safety plan was put in place for the student involved, although that wasn’t shared with her for privacy reasons. She also said an audit was done in the classroom.
“They made some suggestions about what could be removed or changed so that during one of the outbursts there was nothing to pick up and be thrown,” she explained.
Photo of Tracy Joyce’s 4-year-old daughter as her injury began to heal. (Submitted)
Joyce felt it was safe enough for her twins to return to school and is pleased with the measures taken.
But she also felt the changes weren’t done fast enough.
“It’s kind of too little, too late when there was evidence going back to November.”
Joyce is hoping to raise awareness about violence in classrooms and hopes that it doesn’t happen to another student.
“And that the next time another kid doesn’t end up with stitches in their face or doesn’t end up losing an eye.”
Canada suspends cash for UN agency serving Palestinians, amid probe into Hamas attack
Canada is joining the United States in suspending funding for a UN agency that supports Palestinians, in response to allegations agency staff played a role in the Hamas attack on Israel last October.
University students, staff concerned over increased surveillance on exams
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
Donald Trump must pay an additional US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
A jury awarded US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former president Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Ontario man pleads guilty in 'brazen' fraud scheme in the U.S.
An Ontario man pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the United States this week after he sold nearly US$6 million worth of fake allergy and sensitivity tests to tens of thousands of people.
Here's how a powerful jet stream could impact Canadian weather
Canadians across the country will endure the effects of an unusually powerful jet stream that is set to to develop over the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement by the Weather Network's Forecast Centre.
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
Killer Ibrahim Ali to be moved from psychiatric hospital to detention centre, judge rules
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ruled that Ibrahim Ali should be removed from the forensic psychiatric hospital where he has been held throughout his first-degree murder trial.
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
