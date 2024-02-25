Most-read stories of the week: detained in Punta Cana, fatal police shooting, and big problems for little pantry
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
Jamie and Dan Yanke travel to Dominican Republic often and said they never had a problem until earlier this month.
Jamie said she and several other passengers were taken in for questioning. She said that is where she learned their luggage was being inspected for an illegal substance.
The passengers involved had packed a bag of DampRid, a moisture absorber, which can appear to look similar to cocaine.
“I remember turning to Dan and saying ‘am I going to a Dominican jail tonight?” said Jamie.
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family of a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot by police on Monday says he was having a mental health crisis when he was killed.
The province’s police watchdog is now investigating the incident, which happened on Brybeck Crescent near Karn Street in Kitchener. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), police responded to a home in the area around 9 p.m. for a disturbance call.
Andre Nembhard says his brother, who had schizophrenia, was off his medication and had a machete.
“I didn’t want nothing to happen to my brother. He’s a good kid, he’s a hard working guy, he’s been doing a painting job for years now, trying to make life better for himself. He did nobody no harm yesterday. He was just out of his mind,” Nembhard continued.
“I was trying to seek some help and this the help that we get. They came here, they killed him – innocent guy, for nothing.”
‘Facial recognition’ error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
The machines have M&M artwork on them and sell chocolate and other candy. They are located throughout campus, including in the Modern Languages building and Hagey Hall.
Earlier this month, a student noticed an error message on one of the machines in the Modern Languages building. It appeared to indicate there was a problem with a facial recognition application.
"We wouldn't have known if it weren't for the application error. There's no warning here," said River Stanley, a fourth-year student, who investigated the machines for an article in the university publication, mathNEWS.
A vending machine at University of Waterloo displays a facial recognition app error. (Reddit)
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
The #87 jersey was donated to the Linamar Curling for Kids event in support of the Guelph Wish Fund – a charity that grants ‘wishes’ to children suffering from serious illnesses and injuries in the City of Guelph and Wellington County.
Last Friday, the winning bid was $21,000 CAD with 25 bids for the highly coveted jersey, days after the Super Bowl.
The jersey came with a certificate of authenticity but now those in the sports memorabilia business are raising concerns.
Scott Johnston is the man who donated the sports memorabilia. CTV News reached out to Johnston about the allegations that the items are fake.
“The event raised over $120,000 and no none who purchased an item has complained,” Johnston said in an email to CTV News. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion.”
Travis Kelce's jersey signed by the tight end and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift. (Source: Twitter/Helen Loftin)
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between Cambridge, Ont. and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
Since CTV News reported late last year, the City of Cambridge has given the property owners of the Jarvis Street free pantry until the end of March to comply with bylaw, or have the structure removed by the city at the homeowner's expense.
“I feel like we are being punished for trying to do something good for the community,” said Audrey Hill, homeowner and operator of the Little Free Pantry.
According to the City of Cambridge, the issue started in November when they received a complaint from a neighbour.
According to the City of Cambridge, despite the pantry’s location on Hill’s yard, it is technically still city-owned property. They say in order for Hill to keep the pantry, she needs to move it back 10 feet from the sidewalk.
Audrey Hill in front of her Little Free Pantry. (Sijia Liu/CTV Kitchener)
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
Entering third year of Putin's full scale invasion - tensions in Poland rise over support for Ukraine
As hundreds of people chanted 'Slava Ukraini' in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Vancouver firefighter recovering abroad after losing leg to 'flesh-eating' infection
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Ukrainian troops improvising medical supplies: UNIFIER training commander
The officer commanding medical training for Operation UNIFIER says Ukrainian troops don't have the supplies they need to put their training into action on the front lines of the country's war with Russia.
Idaho is set to execute a long-time death row inmate, a serial killer with a penchant for poetry
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
U.S. and British strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen answer militants’ surge in Red Sea attacks on ships
The U.S. and Britain struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, answering a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
London

Seminar to support survivors of sexual crimes held in London Sunday
The London Police Service (LPS) is hosting a first-of-its-kind event to support survivors of sexual and sexually violent crimes. But it is not just police officers taking part.

Highway 401 eastbound near West Lorne closed due to nearby field fire: OPP
Highway 401 eastbound near the Dutton OnRoute is closed Sunday afternoon due to a fire in a nearby field.

One oceans' worth of water destroyed every month in Orion Nebula, researchers say
An international team of astrophysicists, including from London, Ont.’s Western University, are using the James Webb Space Telescope to reveal the destruction of one oceans’ worth of water every month in a planetary nursery in the Orion Nebula.
Windsor

Jamieson strike continues after workers vote against tentative deal between union and company
A tentative agreement reached by Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories earlier this week has fallen through with 67 per cent of workers rejecting the deal during a ratification vote, the union said on Sunday.

19 year old arrested for public intoxication after thinking 'he was at his girlfriend’s house'
A 19-year-old resident from Chatham is facing a charge of public intoxication after he was located by police on the streets of Chatham but thought he was at his girlfriend’s house.

New Beginnings expands annual prom dress and formal wear giveaway to 2 days
For the first time in 17 years, a non-profit organization will be offering two days for youth to pick up an outfit from their donated selection of dresses and formal wear ahead of prom season.
Barrie

Serious crash closes portion of Highway 10
OPP is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Melancthon.

Over $1 million raised in 'Coldest Night of the Year' walks across Simcoe County
Communities across the region participated in the Canada-wide fundraiser 'Coldest night of the year on Saturday.

Fire crews battle large barn fire in Elmvale
Multiple fire crews responded to a large fire at a barn in Elmvale on Sunday.
Northern Ontario

Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.


Northern Ont. marks two years since Russian invasion of Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine enters its third year many Ukrainians who has settled in northern Ontario said it appears there is no end in sight.
Ottawa

'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes Sunday evening
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..

Ice fishing season 'quickly coming to an end', here are Ontario's ice hut removal dates
The Ontario Conservation Officers Association (OCOA) is reminding anglers to start preparing to remove their fish huts from the province's frozen waterbodies.

Driver with readily available cannabis facing charges after insisting 'it was okay': Grenville OPP
Police in Grenville say one person is facing charges after finding readily available cannabis in their vehicle.
Toronto


Oshawa jewelry store targeted a second time by hammer-wielding suspects
Suspects armed with hammers targeted an Oshawa, Ont. jewelry store on Saturday, in what police say is the second robbery at the business this year.

Toronto police release images of alleged porch pirate
Toronto police are searching for an alleged porch pirate who they say is connected to a string of package thefts in the city’s east end last year.
Montreal


Quebec City police arrest 4 people in connection organized crime turf war
On Sunday morning, Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested four people in connection with violence between criminal groups.

Liberal leader says Quebec premier must draw inspiration from Jean Charest in relationship with Ottawa
With Quebec demanding a billion dollars from the federal government to cover the costs of asylum seekers, interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is bringing Jean Charest back into the public debate and arguing that François Legault would do well to 'learn from him' in his relations with Ottawa.
Atlantic

East Coast Music Association welcomes new CEO
The East Coast Music Association will be entering a new era on March 1 under the leadership of a different CEO.

People continue living in Halifax encampments as eviction deadline approaches
There are still people living in encampments around Halifax as the Feb. 26 eviction deadline is now less than 24 hours away.

‘It’s time’: Popular Riverview pizzeria owners call it a career
Mike and his wife Helen have baked their last pizza and served their final meal. The owners of Bravo Pizza in Riverview, N.B., have sold their business and are now officially retired.
Winnipeg

Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after driving onto sidewalk
A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a he allegedly drove his car onto the sidewalk by police headquarters on Saturday.

New pickleball facility opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first-ever indoor pickleball facility is now open to the public.

Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Calgary

1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail
One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.

Highway alert issued for Banff as heavy snowfall expected to fall through Monday
A snowfall warning and two highway alerts were issued for Banff National Park early Sunday morning.

Hanifin helps surging Flames scorch Oilers 6-3
The Calgary Flames scored on their first shot and never looked back on Saturday.
Edmonton

1 dead in 4-vehicle incident that started outside Edmonton Saturday evening
At least one person is dead after an incident involving a number of vehicles Saturday night that started outside the city before ending near 50 Street and 22nd Avenue S.W.


Man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot Saturday, homicide detectives investigating
A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.
Vancouver

‘Good catch’: Video shows rescue from Whistler chairlift
A small crowd of skiers and snowboarders looked on as someone was rescued from a chairlift in Whistler Friday, video posted to social media shows.

90-year-old woman killed in Nanaimo hit-and-run: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old woman Saturday evening.

Wildfire sparks near Chetwynd, B.C.
An out-of-season wildfire is burning out of control north of Prince George, according to the BC Wildfire Service.