Most-read stories of the week: detained in Punta Cana, fatal police shooting, and big problems for little pantry

A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.

Jamie and Dan Yanke travel to Dominican Republic often and said they never had a problem until earlier this month.

Jamie said she and several other passengers were taken in for questioning. She said that is where she learned their luggage was being inspected for an illegal substance.

The passengers involved had packed a bag of DampRid, a moisture absorber, which can appear to look similar to cocaine.

“I remember turning to Dan and saying ‘am I going to a Dominican jail tonight?” said Jamie.

The family of a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot by police on Monday says he was having a mental health crisis when he was killed.

The province’s police watchdog is now investigating the incident, which happened on Brybeck Crescent near Karn Street in Kitchener. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), police responded to a home in the area around 9 p.m. for a disturbance call.

Andre Nembhard says his brother, who had schizophrenia, was off his medication and had a machete.

“I didn’t want nothing to happen to my brother. He’s a good kid, he’s a hard working guy, he’s been doing a painting job for years now, trying to make life better for himself. He did nobody no harm yesterday. He was just out of his mind,” Nembhard continued.

“I was trying to seek some help and this the help that we get. They came here, they killed him – innocent guy, for nothing.”

A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.

The machines have M&M artwork on them and sell chocolate and other candy. They are located throughout campus, including in the Modern Languages building and Hagey Hall.

Earlier this month, a student noticed an error message on one of the machines in the Modern Languages building. It appeared to indicate there was a problem with a facial recognition application.

"We wouldn't have known if it weren't for the application error. There's no warning here," said River Stanley, a fourth-year student, who investigated the machines for an article in the university publication, mathNEWS.

A vending machine at University of Waterloo displays a facial recognition app error. (Reddit)

A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.

The #87 jersey was donated to the Linamar Curling for Kids event in support of the Guelph Wish Fund – a charity that grants ‘wishes’ to children suffering from serious illnesses and injuries in the City of Guelph and Wellington County.

Last Friday, the winning bid was $21,000 CAD with 25 bids for the highly coveted jersey, days after the Super Bowl.

The jersey came with a certificate of authenticity but now those in the sports memorabilia business are raising concerns.

Scott Johnston is the man who donated the sports memorabilia. CTV News reached out to Johnston about the allegations that the items are fake.

“The event raised over $120,000 and no none who purchased an item has complained,” Johnston said in an email to CTV News. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

Travis Kelce's jersey signed by the tight end and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift. (Source: Twitter/Helen Loftin)

A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.

Since CTV News reported late last year, the City of Cambridge has given the property owners of the Jarvis Street free pantry until the end of March to comply with bylaw, or have the structure removed by the city at the homeowner's expense.

“I feel like we are being punished for trying to do something good for the community,” said Audrey Hill, homeowner and operator of the Little Free Pantry.

According to the City of Cambridge, the issue started in November when they received a complaint from a neighbour.

According to the City of Cambridge, despite the pantry’s location on Hill’s yard, it is technically still city-owned property. They say in order for Hill to keep the pantry, she needs to move it back 10 feet from the sidewalk.

Audrey Hill in front of her Little Free Pantry. (Sijia Liu/CTV Kitchener)