Most-read stories of the week: Ager Hasan found guilty, Cambridge woman climbs Everest, fireworks arrest
Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije. The verdict was delivered to the courtroom Wednesday evening, roughly eight hours after the jury began deliberations.
It follows a trial that spanned five weeks and included testimony from a forensic pathologist, Vasilije’s sister, Vasiljie’s roommate and Hasan himself.
Around 15 family members and friends of Vasilije were in the courtroom to hear the verdict. They appeared to let out a collective sigh, with many of them shedding tears upon hearing the jury’s announcement.
Hasan was in the prisoner’s box, just feet away from Vasilije’s family and separated only by a glass panel. He hardly moved when the jury read out their verdict, and did not present any noticeable emotions. His two relatives in the courtroom donned solemn expressions.
Cambridge woman reaches the top of Mount Everest
A Cambridge woman is climbing Mount Everest, as her husband is back home cheering her on.
Debbie Bulten began her trek up the world’s tallest mountain in late March. Communication with her husband Dave Bulten has been limited, with few checkpoints along the way.
“And in the beginning I'd be like ‘Oh is she – it's been three weeks. Is she ok? I wish I could communicate,’" Dave told CTV News.
Dave said preparing for the expedition was no joke. In the months leading up to her ascent, Debbie and her weighted backpack, went to Chicopee Ski Hill almost daily.
“And she would go up and down Chicopee and we'd all think 'Oh yeah, she'll go up and down Chicopee.' No, we're talking 5, 6 hours,” Dave said.
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener
A person in critical condition has been airlifted to an out-of-region hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener. A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told CTV News a man in his 40s was transported to Hamilton General with critical injuries.
Waterloo regional police confirmed a 41-year-old driver was transported to hospital by air ambulance.
The crash appears to involve at least two vehicles, one of which suffered extensive damage to its front end. The other had heavy damage along the driver’s side and could be seen on the roadway boulevard.
Waterloo regional police closed a portion of Ottawa Street North for the collision investigation.
A crash in Kitchener on Thursday has closed a portion of Ottawa Street North. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are still ongoing after officers were dispatched to an unsanctioned fireworks display in Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
In a news release, police said around 500 people had gathered to watch the spectacle, and it took two hours to clear the crowd. Nearby residents, who spoke to CTV News but didn’t want to appear on camera, describe it as a chaotic scene with fireworks going off in all directions.
According to police, an officer and a member of Kitchener bylaw both sustained minor lower-body injuries after being struck by fireworks.
An 18-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly shooting fireworks into crowds. A 29-year-old man from Kitchener was charged with assault and failing to comply with a release order.
Firework packaging is seen in a trash can in Victoria Park on Tuesday May 23, 2023, the day after police say pyrotechnics were fired into crowds of Victoria Day parkgoers. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)
Ont. university will waive tuition fees for students from First Nations whose traditional territory it's on
The University of Waterloo has announced it will offer free tuition to students from two First Nations whose traditional territory covers the land where the university is located.
Starting in the fall, incoming and current students who are members of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) and Six Nations of the Grand River will be eligible to have their tuition fees waived. Students will need to meet admission requirements for a full-time undergraduate or graduate program at the university to qualify.
“We recognize universities generally, and the University of Waterloo in particular, have an obligation to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action,” said Jean Becker, associate vice-president of Indigenous Relations at UW. “We feel that this is one way that we can respond to those calls that is concrete and goes beyond the territorial acknowledgements and the other things that we have done so far.”
The University of Waterloo can be seen above. (Facebook)
