Cambridge woman reaches the top of Mount Everest
A Cambridge woman is climbing Mount Everest, as her husband is back home cheering her on.
Debbie Bulten began her trek up the world’s tallest mountain in late March.
Communication with her husband Dave Bulten has been limited, with few checkpoints along the way.
“And in the beginning I'd be like ‘Oh is she – it's been three weeks. Is she ok? I wish I could communicate,’" Dave told CTV News.
Dave said preparing for the expedition was no joke. In the months leading up to her ascent, Debbie and her weighted backpack, went to Chicopee Ski Hill almost daily.
“And she would go up and down Chicopee and we'd all think 'Oh yeah, she'll go up and down Chicopee.' No, we're talking 5, 6 hours,” Dave said.
No matter the preparation, he admitted it is hard to eliminate all worries, knowing how tough the climb can be.
“There's a thing called the death zone where you are dying. She explained it to me, you can't drink -- it doesn't do anything. You can't eat. And you don't go to the washroom, you are shut down and dying,” Dave said, explaining one of his biggest fears.
The views while climbing Mount Everest. (Submitted/Dave Bulten)
But finally the message he had been waiting for came.
“She communicated just this morning, because there was some worry,” he said.
Not only did Debbie reach the top of Everest, she summited Mount Lhotse as well. Two summits in 24 hours.
“I'm so proud of my wife,” Dave said.
Debbie's goal of climbing the ‘Seven Summits’ is now complete. The next task will be the descent and she is expected home next week.
“Any climber that comes back from Everest is forever changed – physiologically and psychologically for the rest of their lives,” Dave said. “It’s going to be the same wife – just better.”
It was Debbie and Dave’s 33rd wedding anniversary on May 19. But with his wife roughly 12,000 kilometres from home and 29,000 feet above sea level, Dave spent it alone.
“I went to Burger King for a Whopper,” laughed Dave.
CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY CHEERS HER ON
A Cambridge viewer told CTV News he is supporting Debbie’s climb by writing a message for her on his lawn.
“This women is remarkable and I have a tribute to her, cut in my lawn. This could put Cambridge on the map,” said the resident.
“Go Deb,” reads the message in his grass located on Rosecliff Court.
A Cambridge resident put a message for Debbie Bulten in his lawn to show his support.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
What to know about natural health products as Canada ponders new regulations
Senators in Canada are deliberating new regulations that would mandate closer monitoring of side effects of 'natural health products.' Here's what you need to know about these products, the risks associated, and the proposed regulations.
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Bridging opposite views and finding humility: Rabbi shares message on Shavuot
The first night of the Jewish holiday Shavuot begins Thursday, and one Canadian rabbi says the holiday carries a universal message about humility and bridging opposite views.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Ron DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
London
-
Farhi offers to partner with city as London, Ont. unveils strategy to fight office and storefront vacancies
Shmuel Farhi hasn’t seen the strategy yet, but recent talks with the mayor and a desire to see action to address London’s stubbornly high vacancy rates in its core business districts has the mega-landlord extending an olive branch.
-
Trudeau makes stops in southwestern Ontario
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in southwestern Ontario on Thursday where he met with business leaders in St. Thomas, Ont. and then made his way to Woodstock, Ont. for a Liberal campaign event where the Oxford County by-election campaign is heating up.
-
TD Sunfest unveils 2023 musical lineup
This summer’s TD Sunfest will be one of the largest, featuring 40 musical acts from around the world and across Canada.
Windsor
-
'It cannot happen': Windsor leaders fight to ensure all components of NextStar Energy battery plant remain in Windsor
Local politicians and union leaders are screaming from the rooftop at the federal government to get the full deal done to secure the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor after a number of sources confirmed to CTV News the module assembly component could be in jeopardy.
-
Crews on scene of downtown Windsor fire
Fire crews are on scene of an upgraded working fire in downtown Windsor.
-
Inflation takes bite out of school breakfast programs
Food security continues to be a challenge for many families, while schools are doing their best to help through breakfast programs, there are calls for the government to up the ante.
Barrie
-
Human remains found near Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of human remains along Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach.
-
Ont. man faces more than 80 charges after 21 stolen vehicles recovered
An Ontario man faces more than 80 charges after police say officers seized nearly two dozen stolen vehicles at an automotive business in Innisfil.
-
Ontario man imprisoned, tortured in Belize shares his ordeal
An Ontario man and former Canadian Armed Forces soldier recalls his horrific time behind bars in Belize after being accused of a crime he said he never committed.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins residents say homeless shelter needs to be relocated
Timmins resident Robert Boucher has started a Facebook group calling for the Living Space homeless shelter to be moved out of a residential area.
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
-
Making an old diamond mine shine again
The De Beers group opened a $2 billion diamond mine in Ontario's far north in 2008 and wrapped up production in 2019.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival
The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
Four trucks pulled off Kingston, Ont. roads during safety blitz
A safety blitz in the Kingston area on Thursday pulled several heavy trucks off the road with some major problems.
Toronto
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
'Economic reason to be concerned': Toronto's downtown recovery still stalled compared to other cities
In Part 2 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto examines the state of the core post-pandemic—and how it has fared in its attempt to bounce back.
-
Police lay no charges against former Unifor head Jerry Dias in alleged bribery case
Former Unifor president Jerry Dias was not charged as the result of an investigation launched last year into allegations that the longtime union leader accepted a bribe, Toronto police said Thursday.
Montreal
-
Major fire at heritage building in downtown Montreal
Firefighters were called to a major fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon. The five-alarm fire is at the former monastère du Bon-Pasteur, a building in the Ville-Marie borough that was built in 1846 at the corner of Sherbrooke and de Bullion streets.
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
-
New surgery approach at Montreal Children's Hospital cuts recovery times, opioid use
Surgeons at the Montreal Children's Hospital have started using a new approach to help young patients recover from surgery that has already led to shorter hospital stays and fewer opioid prescriptions. The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) model is an approach that puts the full recovery of the patient at the centre of any procedure.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
-
Murphy's Logic: Assuring the protection of our democracy is PM Trudeau's job
OPINION: Steve Murphy shares his thoughts on the fallout of the decision not to call a public inquiry into alleged foreign interference.
Winnipeg
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
-
Most of southern Manitoba under heat warning
Most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and Brandon are under a heat warning according to Environment and Climate Change Canada
-
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
NDP inches ahead in Calgary, but new poll suggests it may not be enough
Just days before Albertans head to the polls, new research suggests Rachel Notley's NDP holds a modest edge in battleground Calgary.
-
Back with a bang! Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks
It looks like Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks after all.
-
'A little bit harsh': Fee increases for residential parking permits not sitting well with Calgarians
Calgarians living in residential parking zones are starting to hear tell of the new pay structure awaiting them when their current permits with the city expire.
Edmonton
-
'This is not Fort Mac, this is not Slave Lake': Chief outlines challenges of rebuilding Fox Lake after wildfire
More than 100 homes and 200 structures have been destroyed by fire in the community of Fox Lake.
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
-
Wildfires in Alberta halved since emergency declared; 5,300 people remain displaced
The number of wildfires in Alberta is about half of what it was two-and-a-half weeks ago when the provincial government declared a state of emergency.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man charged for allegedly 3D-printing guns
A 33-year-old man from Aldergrove, B.C., is facing drug and firearms charges, and the province's anti-gang police unit alleges he was involved in the 3D printing of guns.
-
How to spend the last weekend of May in Vancouver: Check out these 8 unique events
There’s just three weeks left to enjoy spring in Vancouver before the official start of summer. A variety of events—from farmers' market meetups to nostalgic movie marathons—are scheduled for the last weekend of May, providing locals with plenty of opportunities to connect and celebrate.
-
'What are the odds of that?' B.C. teen finds war medals while fishing
At first, Taro Milligan thought he had reeled in a piece of trash. The little black box covered in duct tape got hooked on his line about two feet from the bank as he was reeling it in.