Kevin Davis is no longer resigning as mayor, will complete term

Brantford’s mayor announced earlier this month he was resigning, but now says he’s not going anywhere.

Kevin Davis explained on social media that completing his term is in the best interest of the city, staff and residents.

“While my intent was to submit a formal resignation notice at the end of July, I now know that my personal career decision would come at a great financial cost for the taxpayers of Brantford. A cost that can easily be avoided,” he wrote.

The city said forcing a byelection would have cost over $600,000 and the lengthy process could have stretched until January 2025. Adding, it would have been “a significant strain on the taxpayers and resources of city staff.”

“Mayor Davis has chosen to sacrifice his personal career aspirations to avoid the financial burden and operational disruption that a byelection would impose on the City of Brantford,” the city’s statement continued.

LAT offer declined

Just over two weeks ago, Davis said he received a provincial appointment to be a member of the License Appeal Tribunal (LAT).

He called it a “once-in-a-career” opportunity.

Davis turned down the LAT offer after deciding to complete his term as mayor.

“I frankly cannot in good conscience give priority to my own career goals when it will come at the expense of hard-working Brantford taxpayers,” he explained.

Davis said his departure would also affect future projects.

“There are several vital initiatives and projects that would be negatively affected and delayed by my premature departure, including the Sports and Entertainment Centre, the affordable housing strategy, campaigning the province for a new hospital and timely approval of the city’s 2025 budget.”

Davis also addressed the harassment both he and city staff have endured over the last few weeks.

“I hoped my leaving would lower the temperature and reduce the aggressive toxicity directed toward city staff, however, it has escalated, significantly, since announcing my intention to resign,” Davis said.

The city, meanwhile, thanked Davis for being an advocate and defender of staff members.

“The City of Brantford remains steadfast in our commitment to the health and safety of city staff and will not tolerate any form of harassment or bullying directed towards municipal employees,” they said.

Davis has 18 months left in his term as mayor.