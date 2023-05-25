One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener

A person in critical condition has been airlifted to an out-of-region hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told CTV News a man in his 40s was transported to Hamilton General with critical injuries.

A crash in Kitchener resulted in one person being airlifted to hospital. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

The crash appears to involve at least two vehicles, one of which suffered extensive damage to its front end. The other had heavy damaged along the driver’s side and could be seen on the roadway boulevard.

Waterloo regional police have closed a portion of Ottawa Street North for the collision investigation.

In a tweet posted just after 4 p.m., Waterloo regional police said the roadway is closed between Franklin Street North and the expressway.

Police said to expect delays in the area, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

In an update around 5 p.m., police said the roadway will remain closed for the next several hours.