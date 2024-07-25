Steven Lorentz takes the Stanley Cup on a tour of Kitchener and Waterloo
A hometown hero made dreams come true for local hockey fans.
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
His first stop was the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in Kitchener.
Patients, staff and other visitors lined the halls of the hospital and cheered as Lorentz carried the cup through, occasionally stopping for selfies and to let people touch hockey’s Holy Grail.
Sandra Stuebing was couldn’t believe her luck.
“I’m still shaking!” she told CTV News afterwards. “It was very exciting. I did not want to come to chemo today, but after that, I'm in a great mood!”
Lorentz visited the chemotherapy suite, where patients who were receiving treatment posed for photos.
Steven Lorentz with the Stanley Cup at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in Kitchener on July 25, 2025. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
The Panthers forward made sure everyone got a moment with the trophy.
Nurse Yvonne Davidson felt a buzz in the air even before Lorentz arrived. She said getting a chance to see the Stanley Cup meant a lot to those dealing with serious health situations.
“It’s an excitement thing,” Davidson explained. “People don’t go home and then dwell on the negative. They go home and say: ‘Guys, guess what I got to do today?’”
Steven Lorentz with the Stanley Cup at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in Kitchener on July 25, 2025. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
Lorentz lost his father-in-law to cancer a few years ago, so it was important to him to visit patients at the hospital.
“Being able to share it and make their day just a little bit better means the world,” he said. “So taking it to them and seeing them smile and touching the cup made my day a whole lot better.”
After the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, Lorentz took the Stanley Cup to RIM Park in Waterloo where hundreds were waiting for their arrival.
The first young hockey player in line said he arrived at 8:40 a.m. and was willing to stand there for hours just for a chance to see the trophy.
“[I’m] very excited,” Isaac Goertz told CTV News.
A feeling also shared by Lorentz.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “You know what, I didn't care if there was 10 kids or 10,000 kids -- or adults too. I mean it's everybody's dream, right?”
He added: “I just want to share [it] with as many people that can come through those doors and get a picture.”
Hockey fans lined up to see the Stanley Cup at RIM Park on July 25, 2024.
Those willing to wait were not disappointed.
“It was amazing. I had so much fun,” said 9-year-old Ariel Chicas, who waited in line for about two hours. “This was my first time and I was so excited.”
It was also 11-year-old Spence Gaiser’s first time seeing hockey’s top trophy.
“I was really excited leading up to it and I really wanted to just get up there and I finally did. And I’m happy,” he said.
Steven Lorentz with the Stanley Cup in Kitchener on July 25, 2025. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
Lorentz’s father called the day a dream come true, especially considering the obstacles his son has faced along the way.
“Stevie was told by so many people all along, because he was a smaller child, ‘you can’t, you won’t, you shouldn’t,’” Mark Lorentz explained. “He said ‘I can, I will and I’m gonna.’ And he did.”
He said it’s a lesson to anyone who has doubters.
“If you believe, just do it.”
For Steve Lorentz, he remains humble even while hoisting the Stanley Cup in his hometown.
“As special as it is for me, I’m the same kid that I was two years ago, three years ago. I was just lucky enough that we were able to get the job done, I guess.”
Lorentz’s teammate, Brandon Montour, brought the trophy to Six Nations of the Grand River on Wednesday.
