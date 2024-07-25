Guelph Police search for suspects after alleged break-in and smashed window

Guelph Police are looking for three people who broke into a downtown business early Thursday morning.

The window of another store was also smashed, but investigators aren’t sure if the two incidents are related.

Police responded to a break-and-enter in progress at Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road just after 4 a.m. The suspects were gone by the time police got there.

“Investigation revealed the three [suspects] smashed a large window to enter the business and fled with an unknown amount of product,” police said in a media release.

The suspects are all believed to be males with average builds.

Police said one of them was wearing an orange hoodie, red track pants with white stripes, black shoes, red gloves and a blue medical mask. The second male was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes and red gloves. The third was wearing a black hoodie over a white shirt, blue jeans, a blue baseball cap with a black logo and running shoes.

Minutes after the first call, police were called to another business at Macdonell Street and Wilson Street where a window had been broken.

“The caller advised he was on scene when he heard the smash and saw two males, one with a hammer in his hand,” said police.

The males fled and did not go inside the business.

They were all described as wearing dark clothing with their hoods up and medical masks.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.