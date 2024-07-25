Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have arrested three males, including one teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting on Wednesday night that left multiple people seriously injured.

Police responded to the area of Elgin Street North and Galt Avenue at 10 p.m. for a report of a home invasion.

According to WRPS, three males broke into a home and an altercation occurred before a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times. Two other males were also injured during the incident. Police said the suspects then fled on foot.

When police got there, they found the victims and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

Two of the victims were sent to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the officers found the three suspects hiding in a nearby shed with the help of the canine unit.

Members of the WRPS’ Emergency Response Team surrounded the shed and arrested the three males.

A loaded handgun was found inside the shed.

A 16-year-old, a 47-year-old and a 24-year-old, all males from the Greater Toronto Area, are facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm. Police believe more charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Neighbours said they saw the suspects hopping over nearby fences.

"I've been in here for over 50 years and we've never heard nothing like that before. I didn't really know what it was but I heard some kind of noise,” said neighbour Robert Botelho.

All three suspects are held for a bail hearing.

The incident is believed to be targeted and police said there are no public safety concerns but they are continuring to look into a possible motive.

"That's part of our investigation – interviews, gathering surveillance video, and those types of things. So hopefully we can confirm the motive,” said Insp. Kle Lambert with WRPS, during a press conference.