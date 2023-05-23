Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are ongoing after officers were dispatched to Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.

Police say around 500 people had gathered in the park for Victoria Day and there were reports of weapons, fighting and fireworks being shot at parkgoers and law enforcement.

According to police, an officer and a member of Kitchener bylaw both sustained minor lower-body injuries after being struck by fireworks.

Police say they dispersed the crowd over the course of two hours.

An 18-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly shooting fireworks into crowds.

A 29-year-old man from Kitchener was charged with assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Under Kitchener’s fireworks bylaw, the pyrotechnics are only allowed on private property and cannot be set off in parks or city-owned land.