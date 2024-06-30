Most-read stories of the week: abandoned pets, an 'unbearable' living situation and Stanley cup celebrations
Here’s why local humane societies are seeing more abandoned pets
Humane societies are seeing an alarming trend in Southwestern Ontario – long waitlists to surrender pets.
According to the Cambridge & District Humane Society, they currently have more than 26 dogs, 26 cats and 20 small animals waiting to get into the shelter.
They say the top reasons for surrendering include moving, training issues, finances and lack of time.
“The animals we have were not born and raised on the streets of Cambridge,” a humane society spokesperson explained in an email to CTV News. “They’ve lived in a home, they’ve had a family, but they all became unwanted in one way or another. No one called looking for them. No one filed a lost report and no one came to the shelter to pick them up.
Hillside Kennels Animal Control in Innerkip services numerous municipalities in Southwestern Ontario, picking up stray dogs. Right now, they have about 30 dogs in their care.
“We have had up to 45 at one point,” said owner-operator, Tracey Gibson.
Gibson believes many of the dogs are ones people got during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ornge responds after child falls from bridge near Cambridge, Ont.
An Ornge air ambulance was called in after a young child reportedly fell off a Puslinch bridge and into a creek.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Fletcher Creek Ecological Preserve.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the child fell approximately four to five feet.
An Ornge team was called in and assessed “a pediatric patient involved in a fall," according to a spokesperson from the service.
They said the child was transported to McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton with what were only described as minor injuries.
Cambridge tenants call living situation 'unbearable' as they wait for repairs from March flood
Residents at a Cambridge apartment building have been waiting four months for management to make repairs after a flood ruined four units.
Mike Jones still lives in the building on Clyde Road and said his unit still looks as bad as it did the day it happened.
“The carpet was gone from the living room and two-and-a-half feet of drywall, right from the front of the apartment right through to the very back, was gone,” Jones told CTV News on Wednesday.
Mill Creek Apartments, the building’s management team, explained that the flooding was caused by tree roots in the city sewer line.
Jones said he was put up in a motel for a few days but after that he was on his own, so he moved back in.
Not only is that not ideal – it also isn’t safe.
“All of our sockets, [our] electrical outlets are just hanging there by wires,” Jones said.
He keeps hearing that the damage will be fixed, but so far nothing has changed.
According to Mill Creek Apartments, they’re working on the issue with their insurer.
Paul Booth sitting in his chair, which he also uses as a bed, in his Cambridge, Ont. apartment. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
Ontario hockey players are now Stanley Cup champions
The Florida Panthers made NHL history on Monday night.
In front of more than 19,000 fans, the team beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 and won the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup.
It was also a moment two local players – Brandon Montour, the 30-year-old Panthers defenceman from Six Nations of the Grand River, and Steven Lorentz, the 28-year-old Panthers centre from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont. – will never forget.
Montour said he can’t wait to bring the Stanley Cup back to Six Nations.
"Be ready for it to come home," he said after Monday's win. "The support I've had my whole life... obviously this team, but [also] my family, my friends, everybody back home. We're going to enjoy this for the summer, then do it all over again."
Lorentz’s family, meanwhile, watched Game 7 at home.
“We’re so proud, so incredibly proud,” his father Mark Lorentz said the day after Florida’s big win.
Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, center, lifts the Stanley Cup trophy after Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Oilers 2-1. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
All good things must come to an end.
For Alexandra Pinto, that day was June 21, 2024. She anchored her last newscast in Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
“It was definitely a very, very bittersweet decision,” she told fellow anchor Leighanne Evans. “CTV Kitchener has been my home for many years. Staff, I’m going to miss them so much. We are truly one big family. We’ve developed such incredible relationships.”
Alexandra got her start in broadcast television in Toronto, where she worked behind the scenes.
“I said, I really want to report,” she told Leighanne. “I really wanted to get out in the community, eventually I wanted to anchor.”
It took a few tries but she eventually secured a job at CTV Kitchener in 2014 as a part-time videographer.
“This was a perfect opportunity,” she said. “I started by filling in on morning inserts, I would backfill on CTV News at Noon, eventually doing CTV News at 11:30, then CTV News at 5, and now CTV News at 6.”
That last promotion also included taking on the role of co-producer for the 6 p.m. show.
Alexandra Pinto reporting for CTV News Kitchener.
More WestJet flight cancellations as strike hits tens of thousands of travellers
WesJet flight cancellations grew to over 800 Sunday afternoon, upending plans for close to 100,000 passengers as an unexpected strike by plane mechanics entered its third day on the busiest travel weekend of the season.
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
A study identified 6 types of depression. Here’s why that matters
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
Several U.S. military bases in Europe on heightened alert amid possible terrorist threat
Several U.S. military bases across Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend, with the level of force protection raised to its second-highest state amid concerns that a terrorist attack could target U.S. military personnel or facilities, according to two U.S. officials.
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Nude beach etiquette: Lose your clothes, not your manners
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
Creators urge Ottawa to force disclosure of ‘black box’ AI system training
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
Canada Day is forecast to be rainy for many this year. Here's a look at weather and fireworks celebrations
Canada turns 157 years old this year, and several fireworks shows across the country are expected to paint the night skies in celebration. Here's a look at the forecast and fireworks celebrations across the country for Canada Day in 2024.
French voters propel far-right National Rally to strong lead in first-round legislative elections
France's high-stakes legislative elections propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong but not decisive lead in the first-round vote Sunday, polling agencies projected, dealing another slap to centrist President Emmanuel Macron.
London
-
London area track and field athletes book tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics
Several area athletes are heading to the Olympics in Paris and the U20 World Championships in Peru after qualifying at the Bell Track and Field Championships in Montreal Friday.
-
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
-
Cosmetics stolen from St. Thomas business
On Saturday evening, St. Thomas police were contacted by loss prevention at a local store located at 1063 Talbot St.
Windsor
-
Windsor Public Library strike averted as tentative agreement reached with union
Workers were scheduled to begin job action at midnight on June 30 if an agreement had not been reached.
-
Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
-
Windsor man nearing 100th birthday credits active lifestyle and carefree eating for longevity
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
Barrie
-
Man found dead near Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police have confirmed that a man was found dead near the Highway 400 and Bayfield Street overpass in Barrie on Friday.
-
Riding trail closed in Port Severn due to collision
Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.
-
First traditional Muskoka Powwow held in Bracebridge
Muskoka's first-ever annual traditional Powwow brought hundreds to Bracebridge for a weekend of First Nations culture.
Northern Ontario
-
Another teen charged with stunt driving on a northern Ont. highway
A 19-year-old driver was travelling 145km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 63 near North Bay,Ont., last week, police say.
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
-
Ottawa
-
More than 200 people evacuated following apartment fire in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.
-
Woman and child pulled from Rideau River in Hogs Back Park
Ottawa firefighters rescued a woman and a child who fell into the Rideau River in south Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.
-
10 things to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats, while festivities are also planned on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull. Across Ottawa, Canada Day celebrations will be held in communities.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
Triple shooting at Hamilton party leaves 1 person dead: police
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.
Montreal
-
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec businesses frustrated at cost and logistics of French-language law rules
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
-
Crepeau leads Quebec contingent on Team Canada's historic Copa run
Canadian keeper Maxime Crepeau is among the five soccer players from Quebec making names for themselves as Canada advances to the Copa America quarterfinals.
Atlantic
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Brunswick
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of New Brunswick on Saturday,
-
Five players with Maritime connections picked in 2024 NHL draft
At least five players with Maritime connections were selected during this weekend’s 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft.
-
Man arrested after stabbing in Tatamagouche: N.S. RCMP
Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.
Winnipeg
-
1 man dead, 2 others still missing after boaters disappear near Grand Rapids
A 31-year-old man is dead and two others are still missing after a group of boaters disappeared near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
-
William Avenue reopened following house fire demolition
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
Calgary
-
Fire tears through Ol’ Beautiful taproom in Inglewood
A fire destroyed one of Calgary’s favourite watering holes early Sunday morning.
-
-
Canada advances to Copa America quarterfinals after scoreless draw with Chile
Maxime Crépeau finished with three saves to lead Canada to a scoreless draw with Chile at Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday night, sending the Canadians to the quarterfinal round of Copa America in their first appearance.
Edmonton
-
Man shot and killed by police after crash near Fraser
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
-
'Expect to be surprised': New mocktail bar opens in Edmonton over Canada Day long weekend
A new business is offering Edmontonians the chance to enjoy the bar without the buzz.
-
Multiple people injured in RV police chase in Lloydminster: RCMP
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
Vancouver
-
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more B.C. flight cancellations
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
-
Butterfly population declining in Metro Vancouver
When was the last time you spotted a butterfly in Metro Vancouver? According to Professor Michelle Tseng, sightings are becoming less common.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.