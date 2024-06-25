Here’s why local humane societies are seeing more abandoned pets

Humane societies are seeing an alarming trend in Waterloo Region – long waitlists to surrender pets.

According to the Cambridge & District Humane Society, they currently have more than 26 dogs, 26 cats and 20 small animals waiting to get into the shelter.

They say the top reasons for surrendering include moving, training issues, finances and lack of time.

“The animals we have were not born and raised on the streets of Cambridge,” a humane society spokesperson explained in an email to CTV News. “They’ve lived in a home, they’ve had a family, but they all became unwanted in one way or another. No one called looking for them. No one filed a lost report and no one came to the shelter to pick them up.”

Local humane societies said they’ll continue to promote responsible pet ownership and encourage people to educate themselves before adopting a pet.

Surrendering process

There is a process pet owners have to follow when it comes to surrendering animals. For most humane societies, it can be difficult to predict how long someone will have to wait before their pet is accepted into an adoption program as the only way space is freed up is when the animals that are already in their care get adopted.

Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo Stratford Perth has a total of 63 animals on their surrender waitlist.

If you have to surrender, staff will arrange an appointment for you to bring in your pet into one of their centres.

A surrender form can also be filled out online.

Owners are encouraged to wait until the centre has space available before surrendering their pet, otherwise they’ll be put on a waitlist.

Cambridge

All surrenders must have a booked appointment with the Cambridge & District Humane Society.

Like other local humane societies, the ability to take in animals is dependent on available space.

Staff are also encouraging people to look into the humane society’s resources before beginning the surrendering process.

Guelph

The Guelph Humane Society arranges for animals to be surrendered by appointment only.

Animals being surrendered can be placed on a waitlist if the shelter cannot accept the pet right away.

There is a surrender fee based on a variety of factors that would be discussed during the appointment.

Brant County

The Brant County SPCA currently has several dozen animals on their surrender waitlist.

“The rising costs of veterinary care and dog training are making it challenging for many people to afford to keep their pets,” Jen Rienties, a spokesperson for the humane society, said in an email to CTV News.

While surrenders are accepted, they are handled on a case-by-case basis and are dependent on available shelter resources.

A surrender form can be filled out on their website.