    • Ornge responds after child falls from bridge near Cambridge, Ont.

    An Ornge air ambulance was called in after a young child reportedly fell off a bridge and into a creek between Cambridge and Puslinch.

    The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Concession Road 7 North and Gore Road.

    An Ornge team assessed “a pediatric patient involved in a fall”, according to a spokesperson from Ornge.

    They said the child will likely be transported to McMaster Children’s Hospital for treatment.

    There is no word on the extent of the child’s injuries at this time.

    This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they become available.

