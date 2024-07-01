Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken

Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.

The defenceman, who grew up playing hockey in Six Nations of the Grand River, has signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Seattle Kraken.

The free agent signing period kicked off July 1 and Montour was considered one of the top prospects.

The 30-year-old previously had a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Panthers. This season he racked up eight goals and 33 points in 66 games, before helping his team secure the franchise’s first Stanley Cup win.

Since being drafted to the NHL, Montour has also played for the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres.