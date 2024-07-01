Canada Day celebrations in Waterloo Region

Canada Day festivities were in full swing Monday across Waterloo Region.

The streets came alive with vibrant displays of community spirit and patriotism. There was a wide variety of events to mark the country’s birthday, from concerts at Carl Zehr Square in Kitchener to a lively parade through Cambridge.

“It's already a tradition,” said one family in Preston. “We come here for the parade every year.”

The event featured floats, marching bands and community groups, as well as hundreds of spectators waving Canadian flags. Many onlookers were dressed head-to-toe in white and red, proudly displaying their Canadian pride.

“It's very essential to give us an opportunity to come together,” said one Kitchener woman. “We need our families, our culture and [to] appreciate our country.”

Canada Day Parade in Cambridge on July 1, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

“What we love most is just spending time with family,” said parade spectator Brittany Hall. “Today, everyone kind of gets together, and we just have a lot of fun.”

In Kitchener, Carl Zehr Square was the place to be for family-friendly activities, live music and food.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of games and activities, while local artists and musicians took to the stage to entertain the crowd.

“It just gets the community together, right? Instead of just staying home and trying to find something to do, we just get to go out and have a lot of fun,” Hall said.

In Waterloo, meanwhile, a community picnic brought people together in Waterloo Park. Giant games, food trucks and local artists took part in the event which will is expected to end with a drone show at 10 p.m.

It was a day to remember for many in Waterloo Region.

“It's important we all come together,” said one Kitchener woman. “I love the colours, the festivities, the fireworks and you celebrate with people that are special to you.”