Guelph police lay charges in two separate drug trafficking investigations

Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West in Guelph.

The two people in the vehicle were arrested and a search revealed 34 Dilaudid pills and $5,155 in Canadian currency.

A 30-year-old Brampton man and a 27-year-old Mississauga man have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In a separate incident on Friday, officers who were patrolling the downtown core saw a man conducting hand-to-hand transactions with multiple people “consistent with trafficking controlled substances”, police said in a media release.

According to police, officers approached the man and attempted to flee. He was arrested at 1:40 p.m.

A search revealed 33.58 grams of fentanyl, 23.74 grams of cocaine and $1,130 in Canadian currency.

A 21-year-old Brampton man has been charged with two counts of possession or the purpose of trafficking and fail to comply with a judicial release.