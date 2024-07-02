KITCHENER
    • Guelph police lay charges in two separate drug trafficking investigations

    A 30-year-old Brampton man and a 27-year-old Mississauga man have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. (Guelph Police)
    Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

    At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West in Guelph.

    The two people in the vehicle were arrested and a search revealed 34 Dilaudid pills and $5,155 in Canadian currency.

    A 30-year-old Brampton man and a 27-year-old Mississauga man have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    In a separate incident on Friday, officers who were patrolling the downtown core saw a man conducting hand-to-hand transactions with multiple people “consistent with trafficking controlled substances”, police said in a media release.

    According to police, officers approached the man and attempted to flee. He was arrested at 1:40 p.m.

    A search revealed 33.58 grams of fentanyl, 23.74 grams of cocaine and $1,130 in Canadian currency.

    A 21-year-old Brampton man has been charged with two counts of possession or the purpose of trafficking and fail to comply with a judicial release.

