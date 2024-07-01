Police seek to identify persons of interest in sexual assault case

Brantford Police are hoping the public can help them identify two persons of interest in a sexual assault investigation.

On June 25, a female was allegedly assaulted twice in two separate incidents.

Both happened between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the downtown core.

Police are now trying to identify the two men believed to be involved.

One is described as approximately 26-years-old, with brown skin, a stocky build and spiked dark hair. He was wearing blue shorts, black sandals, a floral shirt and hoop earrings in each ear.

The other is described as a Black male, approximately 30-years-old with a narrow V-shaped face. He had stubble on his chin and short, buzzed hair. The suspect was said to be wearing dark-coloured pants, black shoes and a blue, “Crooks & Castle” t-shirt.

Police also released images on Monday of two people they’re calling persons of interest.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Det. Const. Meagan Hart at 519-756-7050, ext. 2584, or make an anonymous report to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.