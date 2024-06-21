Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener

All good things must come to an end.

For Alexandra Pinto, that day was June 21, 2024. She anchored her last newscast in Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.

“It was definitely a very, very bittersweet decision,” she told fellow anchor Leighanne Evans. “CTV Kitchener has been my home for many years. Staff, I’m going to miss them so much. We are truly one big family. We’ve developed such incredible relationships.”

Alexandra got her start in broadcast television in Toronto, where she worked behind the scenes.

“I said, I really want to report,” she told Leighanne. “I really wanted to get out in the community, eventually I wanted to anchor.”

It took a few tries but she eventually secured a job at CTV Kitchener in 2014 as a part-time videographer.

Alexandra Pinto reporting for CTV News Kitchener.

“This was a perfect opportunity,” she said. “I started by filling in on morning inserts, I would backfill on CTV News at Noon, eventually doing CTV News at 11:30, then CTV News at 5, and now CTV News at 6.”

That last promotion also included taking on the role of co-producer for the 6 p.m. show.

CTV's Kitchener's Alexandra Pinto on the desk on June 14, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

“It’s nice that I’ve been able to grow so much in my career. It was literally my dream job. And, I would still say, is still my dream job. I love being on the desk every night. I love being welcomed into [people’s] homes every night, being able to connect with viewers.”

CTV's Kitchener's Alexandra Pinto on the desk on June 14, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

Favourite memories

“I know when I was reporting, when I was [a videographer], I loved being on more of a crime beat,” Alexandra told Leighanne. “I liked covering spot news, breaking news. I can’t even tell you the number of fires I went to cover. But I loved it. Just that adrenaline rush, getting out in the field. That was something I really gravitated towards.”

She also loved other aspects of the job.

“Having the opportunity to really sit down and connect with members of our community, viewers as well, there’s really nothing that compares to that feeling.”

Alexandra Pinto reporting for CTV News Kitchener.

Alexandra also met her husband Matt here at CTV Kitchener.

“That was an unexpected surprise. It was funny, because I always told myself, don’t date anyone you work with! And here we are,” she said laughing.

Alexandra Pinto and her husband Matt on their wedding day.

Alexandra’s new chapter

Alexandra may be leaving CTV Kitchener but she’s not going too far.

She’s taking on a new role, in a new field, here in Waterloo Region.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve done here and I’m excited to be challenged and take on a new opportunity, and see what unfolds.”

Alexandra Pinto at the CTV Kitchener desk

Her advice for aspiring journalists

Alexandra still remembers what it was like when she started as a journalist.

“I said, I can’t do this,” she recalled. “I was so overwhelmed, so anxious [and] stressed out about meeting the deadlines.”

So much has changed in the industry, but she wants aspiring journalists to know that they should continue to pursue their passion.

“Be patient with yourself. Give yourself some grace. Know that you can do it. If I told myself 10 years ago I’d be doing the job I’m doing now, I wouldn’t have believed it. You just have to believe in yourself.”

Alexandra Pinto reporting for CTV News Kitchener.

Alexandra also shared one last piece of advice.

“My dad told me this when I was a kid. Do something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. That’s truly how it’s felt.”

You can watch Alexandra’s final farewell in the video viewer at top of this page.