Victoria Park shut down Canada Day due to reports of fireworks being shot at people
Waterloo regional police had to shut down Kitchener's Victoria Park on Canada Day for a familiar reason.
Police posted on Monday around 10 p.m. that there were reports of fireworks being shot at park goers.
The park was closed to the public and people were asked to avoid the area.
Police have not said how many people were involved, if anyone has been charged, or if anyone has been injured.
FIREWORKS SHOT AT PEOPLE ON VICTORIA DAY
The response comes after several people and police had fireworks shot at them in the park on Victoria Day.
According to police, hundreds were gathered in Victoria Park when fireworks started being shot at bystanders. They add that groups blocked officers from getting to the park and launched fireworks at their cruisers.
No serious injuries were reported. A 14-year-old was charged with assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
"I was very disappointed and very angry," Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic told CTV News days later. "There seemed to be a total disregard for the safety of others.
"We need to look out for each other and make sure it's a great community for everyone."
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Jeff Pickel, Hannah Schmidt, Jennifer Baker, and Krista Simpson
