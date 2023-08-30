City of Cambridge opts for byelection to fill vacant Ward 1 seat

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast as a catastrophic Category 3 storm on Wednesday and unleashed life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across an area that has never before received such pummelling.

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in the U.S. with "catastrophic storm surge" the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver