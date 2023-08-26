Barn fire near Arthur kills cattle, collapses building

Fire officials say cattle have died following a barn fire near Arthur on Saturday afternoon.

In an email to CTV News, Wellington North Fire Services Deputy Chief Callise Loos said the barn housed about 300 beef cattle, and some cattle died, but it's too early to tell how many at this point.

Several stations responded to the fire around 4 p.m. on Line 12 between Sideroad 3 and Wellington Road 14 near Arthur.

No human injuries were reported to occupants or emergency personnel, Loos added.

Chris Harow, director of fire services for Wellington North and Minto, said te barn could hold over 400 cattle.

According to Harrow, the loss could be significant, but the number of cattle that died is unknown at this time.

“We’re not sure how many got out, but we’re expecting it to be over 100 at least that perished in this fire,” Harrow said.

Harrow added that neighbours helped to get cattle out and to safety.

“We were called to smoke and possible flames coming from a barn, upon our arrival with our first crew out of the Mount Forest station we found the heavy smoke coming form the barn, and shortly thereafter the flames coming through the roof,” Harrow said

Harrow said within 10 minutes of their arrival the building collapsed in one corner, and shortly after that the entire building collapsed.

“There are numerous cattle still in the barn, we’re not sure at this time on the numbers that were lost,” Harrow said.

A damage estimate and cause have not yet been determined.

Fire officials said emergency vehicles will be on scene for another few hours. The public is asked to stay away from the area.